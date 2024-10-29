KEY WEST, FLA.: Heidi Barfels, a veteran tourism marketing executive, is the new vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Florida Keys. Barfels is overseeing the island chain’s tourism marketing and communications strategy for advertising, branding, public relations, social media, website, and content marketing. Previously, she was chief marketing officer of Colorado’s Visit Estes Park for three years.

LAS VEGAS: Cult-favorite Emmy Squared Pizza is making its Las Vegas debut at Swingers, the adults-only "crazy" golf club and immersive entertainment experience opening Nov. 8 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The Brooklyn-founded concept will bring its famous frico-crusted Detroit-style pizzas, award-winning burgers, and indulgent starters to the Strip for the first time. Guests can enjoy these bold-flavored offerings paired with Swingers’ signature craft cocktails exclusive to the Las Vegas flagship location.

Legacy Club’s Bourbon & Blues tasting experience returns Dec. 7. Taking place atop the 60th floor of Circa Resort & Casino, guests can sample a unique selection of bourbons while overlooking grand views of the Las Vegas Valley. The all-inclusive event also will feature barbecue bites, complimentary Circa-branded tasting glasses, and live retro rhythm and blues music from The Volsteads.

NEW YORK: Delmonico's, the iconic New York City restaurant known for its rich history, announced its partnership with Elegant Affairs Catering, a leader in upscale catering services. The collaboration, Delmonico’s by Elegant Affairs, will offer a premier off-site catering option for events across Manhattan, NYC, Long Island, and the Hamptons, allowing event planners and guests to enjoy the renowned dishes and exceptional service of Delmonico’s in the comfort of their chosen New York venue.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The DowntownDC Holiday Market returns Nov. 22 and will run through Dec. 23 with an expanded and elevated holiday experience and more than 100 vendors—90% of which are BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, or women-owned. A majority of the vendors are also locally owned. Patrons can expect dedicated food vendors with festive treats, a children’s activity area, a central market bar offering holiday-inspired drinks, and special events throughout the market's run.

