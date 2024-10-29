Sports Innovation Forum: The Future Starts Here—Join Now!
Push the boundaries of what’s possible—claim your spot at the Sports Innovation Forum!

US: Bourbon & Blues, Delmonico's Off-Site Catering, DowntownDC Holiday Market, and More

October 29, 2024

KEY WEST, FLA.: Heidi Barfels, a veteran tourism marketing executive, is the new vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Florida Keys. Barfels is overseeing the island chain’s tourism marketing and communications strategy for advertising, branding, public relations, social media, website, and content marketing. Previously, she was chief marketing officer of Colorado’s Visit Estes Park for three years.

LAS VEGAS: Cult-favorite Emmy Squared Pizza is making its Las Vegas debut at Swingers, the adults-only "crazy" golf club and immersive entertainment experience opening Nov. 8 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The Brooklyn-founded concept will bring its famous frico-crusted Detroit-style pizzas, award-winning burgers, and indulgent starters to the Strip for the first time. Guests can enjoy these bold-flavored offerings paired with Swingers’ signature craft cocktails exclusive to the Las Vegas flagship location. 

Legacy Club’s Bourbon & Blues tasting experience returns Dec. 7. Taking place atop the 60th floor of Circa Resort & Casino, guests can sample a unique selection of bourbons while overlooking grand views of the Las Vegas Valley. The all-inclusive event also will feature barbecue bites, complimentary Circa-branded tasting glasses, and live retro rhythm and blues music from The Volsteads.

NEW YORK: Delmonico's, the iconic New York City restaurant known for its rich history, announced its partnership with Elegant Affairs Catering, a leader in upscale catering services. The collaboration, Delmonico’s by Elegant Affairs, will offer a premier off-site catering option for events across Manhattan, NYC, Long Island, and the Hamptons, allowing event planners and guests to enjoy the renowned dishes and exceptional service of Delmonico’s in the comfort of their chosen New York venue.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The DowntownDC Holiday Market returns Nov. 22 and will run through Dec. 23 with an expanded and elevated holiday experience and more than 100 vendors—90% of which are BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, or women-owned. A majority of the vendors are also locally owned. Patrons can expect dedicated food vendors with festive treats, a children’s activity area, a central market bar offering holiday-inspired drinks, and special events throughout the market's run.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rideau HALLoween, Toronto Prepares for the Eras Tour, Fairmont Pacific Rim's Día de los Muertos Weekend, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Under Canvas' First Pacific Northwest Location, Neon City Festival, New York City Tourism + Conventions' New CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper Tourism Relief Funding, Miracle Toronto Christmas Bar Opens Soon, Latin American Heritage Month Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NGA Show's Keynote, Delmonico's New Look, Destination DC's Special Agency Academy, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Rideau HALLoween, Toronto Prepares for the Eras Tour, Fairmont Pacific Rim's Día de los Muertos Weekend, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Under Canvas' First Pacific Northwest Location, Neon City Festival, New York City Tourism + Conventions' New CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper Tourism Relief Funding, Miracle Toronto Christmas Bar Opens Soon, Latin American Heritage Month Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NGA Show's Keynote, Delmonico's New Look, Destination DC's Special Agency Academy, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Skyscanner's Travel Trends, Pumpkins After Dark in Calgary, Toronto Airport's New Partnership, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, a21's New Hire, Live Nation Venue Announced for Orlando, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Savage x Fenty, Pinterest, Dunkin', and More
Meetings & Trade Shows
8 Clever Ways HubSpot Boosted Attendance at Its Annual Conference
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How ABC Brought Some ‘Big Deck Energy’ to Promote Its New Show
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
CBS’s Overnight Tracker Events Immerse Guests in the Main Character’s Rugged Lifestyle
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This Year’s Colorful SEPHORiA Event in Atlanta
Sports
Get an Under-the-Hood Look at Travis Kelce's Annual Car Jam Fundraiser
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Parks Canada's Indigenous Stewardship Policy, Ottawa's Tourism Accessibility Fund, Taylor Swift's Estimated Economic Impact in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Austin Hotel Renovation, CES Keynote, InterContinental New York Barclay Fall Offer for Meetings, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper National Park Reopenings, Element Event Solutions Becomes Element, The Macallan Lounge in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott's Midscale Offerings, Bishop-McCann's New AI Event Tool, Tropicana Las Vegas' Demolition, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A Taylor Swift-Themed Hotel Transformation, Fairmont Vancouver's 'Meals That Matter' Program, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Disney Meetings & Events' New Creative Studio, Plus Updates From StyleWeekOC, W Philadelphia, and More
Page 1 of 137
Next Page