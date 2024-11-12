GLOBAL: Arena Group and Showblock announced that Showblock’s innovative solutions will now be available across North America. This expansion leverages the existing infrastructure and network of Arena Group in the U.S., allowing Showblock’s modular structures to be efficiently delivered and installed for events across the continent. This development follows Showblock’s successful operations in the U.K., Europe, and the Middle East, as well as Arena’s concurrent launch of Showblock products in Asia, marking a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy.

NEW ORLEANS: A new study found that 88% of the top 250 conventions in the country will meet in only 20 cities, and New Orleans topped the list at No. 3. Only San Diego and Orlando came in above New Orleans for the number of meetings hosted. The study—conducted in 2024 by 2Synergize LLC, Destinations International, and Simpleview—analyzed the largest conventions of 2,700 or more hotel rooms on peak night.

NEW YORK: This holiday season, the Made in NYC Holiday Market is bringing New Yorkers a curated selection of gift-worthy treats from local BIPOC-owned food and beverage brands. From Nov. 30 through Dec. 8, Grand Central Terminal’s historic Biltmore Room will be transformed into a festive shopping experience that highlights NYC’s vibrant diversity and artisanal talent. Shoppers can enjoy a variety of products, from allergy-friendly baking mixes and handcrafted chocolates to flavorful sauces and unique teas, all created by passionate, independent businesses across New York City.

TAMPA, FLA.: Visit Tampa Bay introduced its Meeting the Moment program, an initiative designed to celebrate the significant, positive impact that meetings and conventions bring to the Tampa Bay community. This program highlights organizations and events that incorporate sustainable practices, community engagement, and inclusivity. The program will annually honor organizations and events that go beyond economic contributions, showcasing a deep commitment to corporate social responsibility.

WACO, TEXAS: ASM Global named Kathy Bart as the new general manager of the Waco Convention Center. Bart is a former executive at DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich., and is a regional director of sales for ASM Global. She will lead the company’s efforts in elevating the Waco Convention Center guest experience and operations, aiming to unlock new opportunities to attract innovative programming and new events, and fostering connections to the Waco community.

