US: Teen Vogue Summit, AC Next Gen, TentCraft's Acquisition, and More

November 14, 2024

DALLAS: Stillwell’s, the signature restaurant and steakhouse at Hôtel Swexan, has been awarded the prestigious Recommended by MICHELIN distinction for 2024 in the Michelin Guide Texas. This recognition follows closely on the heels of the hotel’s recent 1-Key distinction from MICHELIN.

LAS VEGAS: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas unveiled its event lineup for the 2024 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, taking place Nov. 21-23. As the home base for the BWT Alpine F1 Team—backed by notable investors Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan, and Rob McElhenney—The Venetian offered bookable packages and track-view suites, which sold out due to unprecedented demand, underscoring the allure and excitement surrounding this year’s F1 event. 

LOS ANGELES: Grammy-nominated musician, actor, and advocate Demi Lovato will join Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Versha Sharma for a one-on-one conversation during this year’s Teen Vogue Summit on Nov. 23 at NYA Studios. The summit will bring together cultural icons and change-makers as the magazine celebrates 21 years. The daylong activation will feature keynotes, musical performances, networking opportunities, photo ops, live audience Q&As, career guidance, and more.

ST. LOUIS: From now through 2025, St. Louis will unveil new additions to America’s Center Convention Complex. Known as AC Next Gen, this $256 million expansion introduces enhancements to the complex. Additions include a new 72,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a food farm that will grow fresh produce, an outdoor gathering space, an enhancement of the Washington Avenue entrance, and more than twice the number of loading docks for access to the exhibit space. The first phase of the renovations is completed now, with the second and final phase of the renovation set to wrap up in the first half of 2025.

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH.: TentCraft, a leading U.S. manufacturer of custom tents, structures, and event solutions, announced its acquisition of World Class Displays, an Iowa-based full-service custom exhibit company with more than 40 years of expertise in creating eye-catching custom trade show booths. The acquisition aims to bolster TentCraft’s capabilities in the indoor event space, adding new solutions for customers looking to enhance their visibility and engagement at trade shows and corporate environments.

