US: Fontainebleau Miami Beach's 70th Anniversary, Tales of the Cocktail 2025, Waldorf Astoria New York's New Restaurant, and More

November 21, 2024

MIAMI: Fontainebleau Miami Beach will mark its 70th anniversary in December with a propertywide celebration featuring one-of-a-kind offers, activities, and retrospective events that aim to guide guests through seven decades of excellence in luxury hospitality. Anniversary events and activities taking place Dec. 12-20 include a vintage-inspired photo booth at Bleau Bar, a curated display of memorabilia from the Fontainebleau Miami Beach archives, and a special cocktail showcase and exclusive pairing dinner.

NEW ORLEANS: Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced that the 23rd annual Tales of the Cocktail conference will return to The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans July 20-25, 2025. Centered on the theme "evolve," the conference will explore the cocktail industry’s ongoing transformation and development, highlighting evolution as a catalyst for innovation and a necessity for growth. Tickets will be available on World Cocktail Day: May 13, 2025. 

NEW YORK: DIFFA will host its second annual après-ski event on Jan. 22, 2025, in NYC. Guests are invited to slip into their coziest ski sweater and earmuffs and head to the Bryant Park Overlook to enjoy Alpine-inspired cocktails and snacks. Every ticket sold directly supports DIFFA's grantmaking initiatives, funding access to healthcare for many organizations dedicated to addressing food and housing insecurities, mental health issues, and HIV/AIDS.

Waldorf Astoria New York unveiled details on the property’s signature restaurant, Lex Yard, helmed by acclaimed chef-partner Michael Anthony. Expected to debut in spring 2025, the two-story American brasserie-style restaurant aims to marry the vibrant energy of New York and the essence of contemporary American dining, featuring a bar and dining room that invites locals, residents of Waldorf Astoria New York, and guests alike to indulge in seasonal, American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.  

TUCSON, ARIZ.: The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Mary Beth Seamands as its director of sales and marketing. She has more than three decades of industry knowledge, with past roles including catering and convention service manager and corporate director of sales and marketing. She began her career in Tucson before moving to South Dakota, Washington, and most recently Tempe, Ariz.

