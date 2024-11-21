CALGARY: The Candy Cane Gala, taking place Nov. 29, is a family-friendly, black-tie event in support of the kids and families who rely on care at Alberta Children’s Hospital. The evening will be filled with activities, entertainment, and inspiration. Attendees can explore tons of fun and engaging activations in the renowned KidZone, browse and bid on silent auction items, and graze their way through a variety of food stations.

MONTREAL: The Old Port of Montréal is now open for the winter season. Activities include the Old Port Skating Rink, which opens Dec. 14; the Grande Roue de Montréal observation wheel, where visitors can admire the site's Christmas tree; and Friday night "DJ on ice" events at the skating rink. Winter dining possibilities also include Café Van Houtte, opening at the end of November in a brand-new space on King Edward Quay at the foot of St. Lawrence Boulevard.

OTTAWA: The ADAAWE Indigenous Business Hub will host a festive celebration on Nov. 23. Visitors can discover unique products and gifts from over 20 local Indigenous vendors, perfect for holiday shopping. There will also be complimentary bannock and tea. The event aims to be a gathering of community, culture, and celebration.

TORONTO: Taking place now through Nov. 24, the Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival is a unique showcase of contemporary Asian cinema and work from the Asian diaspora. Works include films and videos by Asian-identifying artists in Canada, the U.S., Asia, and all over the world. As Canada’s largest Pan-Asian film festival, Reel Asian provides a public forum for Asian media artists and their work and fuels the growing appreciation for Asian cinema in Canada.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Destination Greater Victoria announced that Victoria was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Family Travel Awards. A group of seasoned travel writers reviewed submissions to find the best vacation destinations for every type of family, and more than 85 writers visited these submissions to share feedback on a range of standardized criteria. Winners were selected based on attributes like quality, innovation, value, convenience, safety, and more.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]