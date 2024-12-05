Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
US: EVA Launches in NYC, Thompson Palm Springs Opens, Downtown San Antonio Hotels' New Hire, and More

December 5, 2024

GLOBAL: SH Hotels & Resorts unveiled plans for 1 Hotel Tokyo. Set to open in 2025, 1 Hotel Tokyo represents a long-standing collaboration with Mori Trust, one of Japan’s leading property developers. After years of planning, the two companies are creating a 1 Hotels experience rooted in nature and sustainability. 1 Hotel Tokyo will be located in the buzzing Akasaka district, serving as an anchor to Mori Trust’s Tokyo World Gate Akasaka project.

BOSTON: This holiday season, Mandarin Oriental, Boston invites guests to embrace the festive spirit in grand style with the debut of the Boston Common Holiday Presidential Suite. In collaboration with Modern Luxury's Boston Common magazine and the acclaimed design studio PBF Homes, the hotel’s iconic presidential suite has been transformed into a sophisticated seasonal retreat, offering an exquisite venue for overnight stays or private celebrations.

NEW YORK: EVA, the entertainment tech company that connects performers with corporate and private events, is launching today in New York City, its eighth and largest market to date. Since 2019, EVA has put more than $6 million in local performers’ pockets in Nashville, Tenn.; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Atlanta; Dallas; Chicago; and New Orleans. Now, more than 80 artists, speakers, comedians, and other entertainers—including Christian McBride and Julia Gargano—are available to book in the NYC metropolitan area.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF.: Spanning two and a half city blocks along the iconic Palm Canyon Drive, the newly opened Thompson Palm Springs celebrates the modern architecture akin to the destination and serves as a gateway into the Design District. The property features 168 bungalow-inspired rooms with private balconies. Focal points of the guest experience include the Levantine-inspired Lola Rose Grand Mezze led by chef Quentin Garcia, and a vibrant collection of curated art from Virginia Shore and Shore Art Advisory celebrating a diverse group of established and budding artists.

SAN ANTONIO: Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk and Hyatt Regency San Antonio River Walk announced Michael Balyeat as director of sales and marketing. After working with the downtown San Antonio hotels between 2012 and 2014, Balyeat is returning to San Antonio to oversee all sales and marketing programs for the properties, implementing strategies that aim to increase brand awareness.

