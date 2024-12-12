CALGARY: Studio Bell will host a special holiday-themed edition of its After Hours event series on Dec. 14. Expect live performances from local artists, DJs spinning tunes for dancing all night long, seasonal cocktails served at the bar, local vendors and brand activations, festive photo ops, and holiday decor decking the five floors of Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism hosted the annual Think Ottawa Gala last week at the Rogers Centre. This prestigious, invitation-only event recognizes local leaders who have played a pivotal role in attracting impactful events to the city, helping to position Ottawa as a premier global destination for business, academic, and association gatherings. Winners included representatives behind such events as the Ontario Winter Games 2023, the Trans Canada Trail Network World Trails Conference 2024, and the International Society of Paediatric Oncology 2023.

TORONTO: Destination Toronto has been named the newest partner of the Event Leaders Exchange (ELX), becoming the only Canadian DMO in this exclusive, invitation-only network of global corporate event leaders. Since its inception in 2021, ELX has quickly established itself as an influential group driven by value-based networking, thought leadership, and strategic engagements.

VANCOUVER: At the Vancouver Christmas Market, the magic of the holiday season comes to life starting Dec. 13. Located at Jack Poole Plaza, this annual event features charming wooden huts filled with handcrafted gifts, festive food, and traditional German treats like mulled wine and gingerbread. Expect live entertainment, a sparkling carousel, and stunning views of the city and waterfront.

The holiday fun in Vancouver continues at Canyon Lights, where Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is aglow with millions of holiday lights. The event is running now through Jan. 19, 2025. Visitors can also expect seasonal treats.

