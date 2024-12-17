INDIANAPOLIS: The NCAA is currently soliciting bids for the 2026 and 2027 Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) semifinal and final games. The WBIT is an annual preseason tournament, owned and funded by the NCAA, and features 32 Division I women's basketball teams. Preliminary rounds are held at campus sites; the semifinals and finals are held at a predetermined neutral site. The bid portal is currently live and will remain open until 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, 2025.

NEW ORLEANS: Sports Illustrated announced the return of SI The Party at Big Game Weekend 2025, set to take place at the historic Mardi Gras World in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 8. This exclusive, A-list event will feature live performances from superstar artists including Dom Dolla and Diplo, alongside branded experiences from renowned partners including CELSIUS, Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi, Verizon, U.S. Polo Assn., Saint James Iced Tea, and more.

NEW YORK: NY NOW—a wholesale trade show in New York City serving the gift, home, and accessories marketplace—announced its return to the Javits Center Feb. 2-4, 2025, with a reimagined three-day format. The 2025 market will feature a mix of global exhibitors, luxury brands, and emerging talent, aiming to spotlight the latest retail trends and product innovations.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Brand USA, the nation’s destination marketing organization, announced its new leadership and members who will make up its 2025 board of directors. Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination DC, will serve as board chair for a one-year term. Ferguson was first appointed to the board in 2022 and most recently served as treasurer.

Washington Hilton announced the appointment of chef Daniel Bennett as the property’s new executive chef. Bennett brings an illustrious career spanning 20 years and a history of success in leading kitchens across the country, from Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton to Hilton Austin. At the historic Washington Hilton, Bennett is at the helm of the expansive 23,000-square-foot-plus kitchen and the property’s food and beverage operations featuring more than 60 culinary team members.

