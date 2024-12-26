Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
December 26, 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA.: Catch & Cut, a seafood- and steak-focused fine dining restaurant, will debut on Fort Lauderdale’s trendy Las Olas Boulevard in January. Catch & Cut will offer seafood, premium stone crabs, sushi, and USDA Prime steaks from Allen Brothers. Having spent 26 years as executive chef at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami, chef André Bienvenu will bring his culinary expertise and New England charm to Catch & Cut. 

LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts International and Marriott International officially debuted W Las Vegas, transitioning the iconic 1,117-suite tower on the Mandalay Bay campus into the globally recognized W Hotels brand. Marriott Bonvoy members can now book stays and earn and redeem points at this vibrant destination, now part of the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy. 

The Indy Autonomous Challenge, a leader in high-speed autonomy, is gearing up for its return to CES 2025 with new developments, including the introduction of multicar racing and the future of physical AI. Set to take place on Jan. 9, 2025, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Autonomous Challenge at CES 2025 will mark a significant milestone in the development of autonomous technologies, offering attendees a firsthand look at the evolution of AI in high-speed motor sport.

NASHVILLE, TENN.: Caption by Hyatt Downtown Nashville – The Gulch is now open in the bustling Gulch neighborhood of downtown Nashville, nestled between downtown and the West End and steps from famed Broadway Street. The hotel features 210 rooms with 2,200 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space; a spacious fitness center; and flexible common spaces for working, socializing, and hosting small events. It also boasts Café Between, an all-day coffee and cocktail lounge welcoming guests and locals alike.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destinations International, the leading association representing destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus, announced Chelsea Dunlop Welter as managing director of the Destinations International Foundation. Dunlop joined Destinations International in 2016 following her tenure at Choose Chicago, where she worked as executive assistant to the president and CEO.

