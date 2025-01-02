Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.

US: The Hotel at the Arundel Preserve, DIFFA's Après-Ski Event, The Belgrove Resort & Spa, and More

January 2, 2025

GLOBAL: As we ring in the Year of the Snake, Four Seasons is inviting guests to embark on a global journey of celebration and renewal. Across Asia, Europe, and beyond, Four Seasons properties will honor the Lunar New Year with immersive traditions, feasts, and transformative wellness experiences. Aiming to blend cultural heritage with modern luxury, the programming is designed to create joy, connection, and cherished memories for the season.

Hilton announced the signing of an agreement with Parks Hospitality Holdings for a Conrad Hotels & Resorts hotel in Los Cabos. Expected to open in 2027, Conrad Los Cabos aims to usher in a new era of luxury hospitality and resort living to Mexico’s state of Baja California Sur, a coastal destination known for its dramatic desert landscapes, pristine beaches, and scenic mountain ranges. Conrad Los Cabos will mark the brand’s debut in the Baja California peninsula, where Hilton currently welcomes guests across eight properties.

HANOVER, MD.: The Hotel at the Arundel Preserve recently started renovations of the property’s 150 guest rooms, aiming to give guests a luxury experience infused with the vibrancy of nature. The redesign complements the hotel’s 2023 renovation of the lobby and meeting rooms, meant to reestablish it as a premier boutique hotel experience in the heart of Maryland.

NEW YORK: DIFFA will host its second annual après-ski-themed fundraiser on Jan. 22 at the Bryant Park Overlook in Manhattan. Inspired by the cozy charm of Alpine retreats, the event invites attendees to embrace the festive spirit in stylish ski lodge attire, all while overlooking the ice-skaters and magical winter village. Every ticket sold directly supports DIFFA's grantmaking initiatives, funding access to healthcare for many organizations dedicated to addressing food and housing insecurities, mental health issues, and HIV/AIDS.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.: Access Real Estate and Witkoff announced the opening of The Belgrove Resort & Spa, West Palm Beach, Autograph Collection as part of Marriott International. The Belgrove Resort & Spa is located along Lake Mangonia just 10 minutes from the heart of Palm Beach. The property encompasses 150 guest rooms, as well as public spaces, including the arrival experience and lobby, food and beverage outlets, fitness and spa facilities, two pools and outdoor patio areas, and meeting and function spaces.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Deep Freeze in Edmonton, Open Waters Festival in Halifax, Toronto Italian Restaurants Get Top Recognition, and More
Industry Buzz
US: W Las Vegas, CES 2025 Programming, Destinations International's Promotion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Zoo Year’s Eve in Calgary, New Cineplex Location, The Butchart Gardens' Holiday Displays, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Caesars Virginia Opens, See Monterey's New AI Tool for Planners, M&C Saatchi's New Hire, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Deep Freeze in Edmonton, Open Waters Festival in Halifax, Toronto Italian Restaurants Get Top Recognition, and More
Industry Buzz
US: W Las Vegas, CES 2025 Programming, Destinations International's Promotion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Zoo Year’s Eve in Calgary, New Cineplex Location, The Butchart Gardens' Holiday Displays, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Caesars Virginia Opens, See Monterey's New AI Tool for Planners, M&C Saatchi's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Kingston Marriott Opens, Ottawa Tourism Unveils New Ottawa Visitor Centre, Holiday Dining at Café One in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NCAA Bids Open for WBIT, Sports Illustrated Returns to the Super Bowl, NY NOW, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From Gymshark, Ghirardelli, J.Crew, and More
Event Production & Fabrication
How One Company Brought This Year's Biggest Holiday Events to Life
Opinion & Experts
BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2024
Industry Insiders
6 Sports Marketing Must-Know Trends for 2025
Trade Shows
MJBizCon 2024: How This Cannabis Trade Show Fuels the Fire for the Industry
Opinion & Experts
20 Event Professionals Share Their Biggest Hopes for the Industry in 2025
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Holiday Events in Banff, Alight at Night, Destination Greater Victoria's New Wellness Program, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Amal Clooney to Give Keynote at PCMACL, New Agency Hires, Travel Portland's New CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Think Ottawa Gala, Destination Toronto Joins ELX, Vancouver Christmas Market, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Denver Hotel Renovations, Reno-Sparks Convention Center's New Indoor Track, Destination DC Promotions, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Luminaria in Edmonton, Indigenous Tourism Fund's New Project, Winterland in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: EVA Launches in NYC, Thompson Palm Springs Opens, Downtown San Antonio Hotels' New Hire, and More
Page 1 of 140
Next Page