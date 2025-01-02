GLOBAL: As we ring in the Year of the Snake, Four Seasons is inviting guests to embark on a global journey of celebration and renewal. Across Asia, Europe, and beyond, Four Seasons properties will honor the Lunar New Year with immersive traditions, feasts, and transformative wellness experiences. Aiming to blend cultural heritage with modern luxury, the programming is designed to create joy, connection, and cherished memories for the season.

Hilton announced the signing of an agreement with Parks Hospitality Holdings for a Conrad Hotels & Resorts hotel in Los Cabos. Expected to open in 2027, Conrad Los Cabos aims to usher in a new era of luxury hospitality and resort living to Mexico’s state of Baja California Sur, a coastal destination known for its dramatic desert landscapes, pristine beaches, and scenic mountain ranges. Conrad Los Cabos will mark the brand’s debut in the Baja California peninsula, where Hilton currently welcomes guests across eight properties.

HANOVER, MD.: The Hotel at the Arundel Preserve recently started renovations of the property’s 150 guest rooms, aiming to give guests a luxury experience infused with the vibrancy of nature. The redesign complements the hotel’s 2023 renovation of the lobby and meeting rooms, meant to reestablish it as a premier boutique hotel experience in the heart of Maryland.

NEW YORK: DIFFA will host its second annual après-ski-themed fundraiser on Jan. 22 at the Bryant Park Overlook in Manhattan. Inspired by the cozy charm of Alpine retreats, the event invites attendees to embrace the festive spirit in stylish ski lodge attire, all while overlooking the ice-skaters and magical winter village. Every ticket sold directly supports DIFFA's grantmaking initiatives, funding access to healthcare for many organizations dedicated to addressing food and housing insecurities, mental health issues, and HIV/AIDS.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.: Access Real Estate and Witkoff announced the opening of The Belgrove Resort & Spa, West Palm Beach, Autograph Collection as part of Marriott International. The Belgrove Resort & Spa is located along Lake Mangonia just 10 minutes from the heart of Palm Beach. The property encompasses 150 guest rooms, as well as public spaces, including the arrival experience and lobby, food and beverage outlets, fitness and spa facilities, two pools and outdoor patio areas, and meeting and function spaces.

