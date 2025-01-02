GLOBAL: As we ring in the Year of the Snake, Four Seasons is inviting guests to embark on a global journey of celebration and renewal. Across Asia, Europe, and beyond, Four Seasons properties will honor the Lunar New Year with immersive traditions, feasts, and transformative wellness experiences. Aiming to blend cultural heritage with modern luxury, the programming is designed to create joy, connection, and cherished memories for the season.

Hilton announced the signing of an agreement with Parks Hospitality Holdings for a Conrad Hotels & Resorts hotel in Los Cabos. Expected to open in 2027, Conrad Los Cabos aims to usher in a new era of luxury hospitality and resort living to Mexico’s state of Baja California Sur, a coastal destination known for its dramatic desert landscapes, pristine beaches, and scenic mountain ranges. Conrad Los Cabos will mark the brand’s debut in the Baja California peninsula, where Hilton currently welcomes guests across eight properties.

EDMONTON: Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival returns Jan. 18-19. Dubbed Edmonton's first festival of the year, the event invites visitors to experience the magic of winter. Expect art installations, live performances, whimsical ice sculptures, and mouthwatering treats that showcase diverse cultures throughout the Alberta Avenue district.

HALIFAX: Open Waters Festival returns to downtown Halifax Jan. 8-12. The event, taking place at various locations, celebrates the flow of new and improvised music from varied sources and artists. Festival passes are available now.

TORONTO: Liberty Entertainment Group announced that two of its Michelin-award-winning restaurant properties, DaNico and Don Alfonso Toronto, have been named in the top 10 Best Italian Restaurants in the World 2025 outside of Italy by 50 Top Italy 2025, which highlights the best of Italian dining both within and beyond national borders. DaNico, directed by chef Daniele Corona, was named third best in the world; Don Alfonso Toronto, helmed by chef Davide Ciavattella, was named the 10th best in the world. The Liberty Group properties were two of the only four Canadians represented on the world stage.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]