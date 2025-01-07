GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island kicked off 2025 with its fourth annual Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve celebrations. Comedian, actor, and producer Adam Devine hosted the sold-out event at Atlantis’ Royal Deck under the resort’s famed Royal Towers, entertaining resort guests, visitors, and locals alike. The star-studded night began with a DJ set from Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV.: Stillwater Spa at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino announced the introduction of the Touchless Trio service. The full-body wellness immersion experience aims to improve overall health while awakening the senses. The new menu of touchless services offers three innovative therapies including the brand-new Cryobuilt Everest Ridge Cryochamber, the Harmony bioacoustics mat, and the Pearl flotation orb.

KAUAI, HAWAII: Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, a 605-room resort overlooking Keoneloa Bay, debuted a new menu of immersive well-being experiences for groups. The menu includes several fitness classes, well-being activities, wellness education, group development workshops, and meeting breaks. Groups can also take part in a hydrotherapy circuit utilizing the spa’s heated whirlpools and cold plunge tank.

LAS VEGAS: Julian Serrano Tapas at ARIA Resort & Casino will close permanently after business on Feb. 1. The venue will transition into a new food and beverage concept anticipated to open in late 2025. Julian Serrano Tapas has served classic Spanish fare since the resort’s opening in December 2009. Over the years, the tapas-style restaurant has received industry acclaim for its cuisine and hospitality.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for Washington, D.C., continues its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion by supporting small minority-owned local businesses as part of a complimentary membership program. The DMO recently welcomed 29 new members to the program. Fellows receive a complimentary one-year DDC membership offering marketing support, networking opportunities, training, and access to new business channels.

