CANADA: Illuminature in Edmonton, Toronto Pearson Welcomes New Airlines, Lunar New Year in Victoria, and More

January 9, 2025

GLOBAL: Luxury hospitality company Four Seasons announced the appointment of Keisha Smith as executive vice president and chief people and culture officer. Smith joins the executive leadership team and reports directly to Four Seasons President and CEO Alejandro Reynal. Smith will play a key role in maintaining and enriching the company's culture and people-centric focus. She previously held roles at News Corp and Morgan Stanley as chief human resources officer and global co-head of talent management, respectively.

EDMONTON: On Jan. 17, head over to the Muttart Conservatory for Illuminature, an evening of house music, custom visuals, movement performances, and cocktails by Cafe Bloom. This event is all about celebrating the talent of Albertan producers, DJs, movement artists, VJs, and more in the heart of the city. Expect lasers, multiple mapping projections, and extra ambient lighting to illuminate the flowers and plants.

TORONTO: Liberty Entertainment Group announced that the company’s president and CEO, Nick Di Donato, has been appointed to the 2024 Order of Ontario—the province’s highest honor—which recognizes exceptional individuals who have made a lasting impact in the province, country, and world. Di Donato was recognized for his exceptional contributions to Ontario’s cultural and tourism landscapes through the restoration of iconic heritage properties. He and fellow appointees will be invested at a ceremony held in Toronto later this year.

Toronto Pearson announced it has reached a new achievement, welcoming eight new airlines in 2024, more than any other large airport in North America. The new carriers include Sun Country, Alaska Airlines, and Qatar Airways. In 2024, the airport added 36 new routes and nine new destinations for travelers.  

VICTORIA, B.C.: Celebrate Lunar New Year on Jan. 16 at the Ross Bay Villa Historic House Museum. John Adams, author of the award-winning book Chinese Victoria, will present a richly illustrated lecture on the origins of Victoria’s Chinese community. He will discuss how community members calculated the annual date of the festival in order to celebrate the new year and how they also transplanted other Chinese traditions to Vancouver Island during the 1800s.

