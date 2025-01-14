Events Business, Better Than Ever.
US: Pier Sixty-Six Reopens, Gov Ball Announces 2025 Dates, San Diego Hotels Offer Discounts for LA Evacuees, and More

January 14, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA.: A legacy luxury resort for over 60 years, Pier Sixty-Six reopened the multibillion-dollar property. It sits on 32 acres along Fort Lauderdale's Intracoastal Waterway overlooking its marina, one of the largest superyacht marinas on the Eastern Seaboard. It boasts 325 rooms and suites, a rotating cocktail lounge on the 17th floor, and more than 40,000 square feet of new indoor and outdoor event space.

LAS VEGAS: Kelly Gleeson Smith has been appointed as the senior vice president of sales for Caesars Entertainment. Since joining Caesars in 2017, she has transformed the company's meetings and events sales strategy, leading a team of over 120 sales executives who have consistently set new production records.

NEW ORLEANS: Bullseye Event Group announced the full roster of world-renowned chefs for the 2025 Players Tailgate, headlined by Marcus Samuelsson, Marc Murphy, and Aaron May. The 11th annual VIP event will take place on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9, just five blocks from the Caesars Superdome. The complete culinary lineup for New Orleans features Aarti Sequeira, Alon Shaya, Burt Bakman, Catherine McCord, Damaris Phillips, Eric Greenspan, Esther Choi, Gerald Sombright, Ilan Hall, Josh Capon, Kate Williams, Kelsey Murphy, Ken Oringer, Leah Cohen, and Leonard Botello.

NEW YORK: Gov Ball announced the dates it will be back this year at Flushing Meadows Corona Park: June 6-8. The lineup will be revealed soon, but fans can sign up for texts to receive first access to the lineup, tickets, and other festival updates. 

SAN DIEGO: In a collective effort to provide relief, several San Diego hotels are offering discounted rates and special pricing for evacuees and others affected by the ongoing fires in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. The San Diego Tourism Authority's website lists participating hotels and details on how to book discounted stays. It will also be updated regularly with new offers and participating hotels as they become available.

