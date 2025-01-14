BURLINGTON, ONT.: "Alice in Bloomland" is a new botanical experience at the Royal Botanical Gardens. Inspired by the pages of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, this floral showcase weaves together the magic of horticulture, the whimsy of floral design, and the marvel of visual arts to create an experience straight out of a dream. From Feb. 1 to March 30, 25,000 real blooms will unfold over the course of this exhibit.

EDMONTON: The International Festival of Winter Cinema returns Feb. 7-16 to celebrate local and international winter, alpine, and polar cinema on a giant snow screen. Presented as part of the Silver Skate Festival (the longest-running winter festival in Edmonton), this is billed as the world’s only free outdoor winter film festival. Expect a variety of film experiences, with short-film nights that include the best of local films, Indigenous perspectives, and winter sports films.

MONTREAL: Outdoor music festival Igloofest is back this year from Jan. 16 to Feb. 8 with a lineup including Michael Bibi, Claptone, Zeds Dead, Bon Entendeur, Apashe, and many more. Revelers are encouraged to don their favorite one-piece snowsuit and dance with thousands of hip-hop and electronic music fans on the Old Port's Jacques-Cartier pier every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night.

Poutine Week in Montreal takes place Feb. 1-7. The name says it all: It's an entire week dedicated to the national comfort food. Sauce, fries, and cheese curds headline this menu of tied-and-true classics and daring variations. Local chefs will use this festival as a chance to showcase unique, one-of-a-kind recipes created just for the occasion.

OTTAWA: Members of the public are invited to lace up their skates and enjoy the Rideau Hall skating rink this winter season. Tucked away on the grounds of Rideau Hall, the skating rink has hosted generations of skaters and helped shape the culture of winter sports in Canada. The Winter Pavilion, a restored heritage building, is available for visitors to warm up and lace up their skates. Free skating hours are available now through March 2.

