Events Business, Better Than Ever.
Events Business, Better Than Ever—See What's in Store for 2025.

US: Jon Batiste to Debut Jazz Club, MGM Grand's Renovations, 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show, and More

January 21, 2025

GLOBAL: Baha Mar, a leading Caribbean luxury resort, announced a partnership with multi-Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste to debut Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar, a jazz experience in the Bahamas. This exclusive venue marks Batiste’s first-ever jazz club and aims to be a cultural landmark that heralds a bold new era for music and nightlife.

CLEVELAND: Reservations are now available at the soon-to-open Fidelity Hotel. Located in Cleveland’s Euclid Avenue historic district, Fidelity Hotel is an adaptive reuse of the historic 103-year-old Baker Building. The property will feature 97 guest rooms and suites, a full-service restaurant and bar, and meeting space ideal for a variety of gatherings, from corporate meetings to intimate social occasions.

LAS VEGAS: MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is revealing details surrounding its $300 million remodel encompassing all of the hotel’s 4,212 rooms and suites within its main tower. The transformation, which is slated for completion in December 2025, is set to enhance the overall guest experience with modern, sophisticated design elements inspired by the flair of the disco era. The remodeled rooms will join a lineup of new dining and entertainment experiences set to open at MGM Grand later this year.

NEW YORK: Waldorf Astoria New York announced a new partnership with award-winning mixologist Jeff Bell, managing partner of globally renowned speakeasy Please Don’t Tell and partner at Apres Cru Hospitality. Bell will be working alongside Waldorf Astoria New York and Hilton’s food and beverage team to launch the hotel’s beverage program, including the cocktail menu at the iconic Peacock Alley and signature restaurant Lex Yard.

PHILADELPHIA: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) unveiled a first look at the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, themed "Gardens of Tomorrow." At a press event last week, PHS featured never-before-seen artistic interpretations of show spaces and exhibits, including the 2025 PHS-designed entrance garden, “Futura Florentia,” alongside a short list of new and returning exhibitors and upcoming activations and events.  

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: WestJet Adds More Flights From Calgary to NYC, Tourisme Montréal's 2024 Numbers, Amex Benefits at Toronto Pearson, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SNL50 Experience, NYC Tourism's New AI Tool for Planners, Destinations International LA Wildfire Recovery Fund, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Québec City Airport's New F&B Concept, Twilight Symphony at the Castle, Dine Around Gala, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Pier Sixty-Six Reopens, Gov Ball Announces 2025 Dates, San Diego Hotels Offer Discounts for LA Evacuees, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: WestJet Adds More Flights From Calgary to NYC, Tourisme Montréal's 2024 Numbers, Amex Benefits at Toronto Pearson, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SNL50 Experience, NYC Tourism's New AI Tool for Planners, Destinations International LA Wildfire Recovery Fund, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Québec City Airport's New F&B Concept, Twilight Symphony at the Castle, Dine Around Gala, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Pier Sixty-Six Reopens, Gov Ball Announces 2025 Dates, San Diego Hotels Offer Discounts for LA Evacuees, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Royal Botanical Gardens' New Exhibit, International Festival of Winter Cinema, Poutine Week, and More
Industry Buzz
US: L7 Chicago by Lotte's New Hire, Origin Hotel Kansas City Now Open, MGM Resorts Celebrates Lunar New Year, and More
Most Popular
Trade Shows
CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
United States
9 Hotels Opening in 2025 That Event Profs Should Know About
Opinion & Experts
9 Top Event Trends to Look for in 2025
Food Trends
10 Food and Beverage Trends to Keep Top of Mind at Events in 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Netflix's Huge Experiential Marketing Campaign for 'Squid Game'
Meetings
See How Some Cities Are Attracting Events with Big Bucks
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Illuminature in Edmonton, Toronto Pearson Welcomes New Airlines, Lunar New Year in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Wellness Programs for Groups at Hotels, Destination DC Welcomes New DEI Business Fellowship Members, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SnowDays in Banff, Flying Canoë Volant in Edmonton, DesignTO in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Hotel at the Arundel Preserve, DIFFA's Après-Ski Event, The Belgrove Resort & Spa, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Deep Freeze in Edmonton, Open Waters Festival in Halifax, Toronto Italian Restaurants Get Top Recognition, and More
Industry Buzz
US: W Las Vegas, CES 2025 Programming, Destinations International's Promotion, and More
Page 1 of 141
Next Page