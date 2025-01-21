GLOBAL: Baha Mar, a leading Caribbean luxury resort, announced a partnership with multi-Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste to debut Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar, a jazz experience in the Bahamas. This exclusive venue marks Batiste’s first-ever jazz club and aims to be a cultural landmark that heralds a bold new era for music and nightlife.

CLEVELAND: Reservations are now available at the soon-to-open Fidelity Hotel. Located in Cleveland’s Euclid Avenue historic district, Fidelity Hotel is an adaptive reuse of the historic 103-year-old Baker Building. The property will feature 97 guest rooms and suites, a full-service restaurant and bar, and meeting space ideal for a variety of gatherings, from corporate meetings to intimate social occasions.

LAS VEGAS: MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is revealing details surrounding its $300 million remodel encompassing all of the hotel’s 4,212 rooms and suites within its main tower. The transformation, which is slated for completion in December 2025, is set to enhance the overall guest experience with modern, sophisticated design elements inspired by the flair of the disco era. The remodeled rooms will join a lineup of new dining and entertainment experiences set to open at MGM Grand later this year.

NEW YORK: Waldorf Astoria New York announced a new partnership with award-winning mixologist Jeff Bell, managing partner of globally renowned speakeasy Please Don’t Tell and partner at Apres Cru Hospitality. Bell will be working alongside Waldorf Astoria New York and Hilton’s food and beverage team to launch the hotel’s beverage program, including the cocktail menu at the iconic Peacock Alley and signature restaurant Lex Yard.

PHILADELPHIA: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) unveiled a first look at the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, themed "Gardens of Tomorrow." At a press event last week, PHS featured never-before-seen artistic interpretations of show spaces and exhibits, including the 2025 PHS-designed entrance garden, “Futura Florentia,” alongside a short list of new and returning exhibitors and upcoming activations and events.

