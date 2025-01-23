CALGARY: The 55th annual Calgary RV Adventure Sale & Show, formerly known as the Calgary RV Expo & Sale, is returning to Calgary. The event will take place at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park Jan. 23-26. As one of Alberta's largest and most anticipated RV events, the Calgary RV Adventure Sale & Show will feature an impressive selection of RVs, outdoor lifestyle products, exclusive deals, and expert advice.

LAKE LOUISE, ALB.: This week, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise introduced BASIN Glacial Waters, the official identity of its highly anticipated thermal bathing experience. Resting along the shore of Canada's iconic lake and thoughtfully designed to appear to be embedded into the natural landscape, the indoor-outdoor, all-sensory space is currently in the final stages of completion ahead of its summer 2025 opening.

OTTAWA: Feeling the winter blues? Trans Canada Trail is launching its fifth annual Blahs to Ahhhs campaign. Running through mid-March, the nationwide initiative encourages people across the country to embrace the outdoors and rediscover the joy, connection, and adventure that winter can offer. Whether it's going for a scenic snowy hike or getting out for a quick lunchtime walk, winter trail use can be a great—and affordable—way to turn "blahs" into "ahhhs" during the coldest months of the year.

VANCOUVER: Coastal Jazz announced the 40th anniversary and return of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, taking place June 20-29. This year’s festival features headlining performances by bassist/composer Richard Bona and the Asante Trio and legendary guitarist and composer Bill Frisell Trio with Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston on Tuesday. Both performances will be held at the Vancouver Playhouse.

Venue West Conference Services announced the addition of three new members to its team. The company has hired two new business development managers, Tracey Price and Faith Kara, and one marketing manager, Keesha Marson. Venue West works with local, national, and international clients to manage conferences and associations from the scientific, medical, academic, and corporate fields, and offers everything from specific event-related services to all-inclusive conference and event management.

