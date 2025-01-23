Events Business, Better Than Ever.
Events Business, Better Than Ever—See What's in Store for 2025.

CANADA: Calgary RV Expo & Sale, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise's New Bathing Experience, Vancouver International Jazz Festival, and More

January 23, 2025

CALGARY: The 55th annual Calgary RV Adventure Sale & Show, formerly known as the Calgary RV Expo & Sale, is returning to Calgary. The event will take place at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park Jan. 23-26. As one of Alberta's largest and most anticipated RV events, the Calgary RV Adventure Sale & Show will feature an impressive selection of RVs, outdoor lifestyle products, exclusive deals, and expert advice.

LAKE LOUISE, ALB.: This week, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise introduced BASIN Glacial Waters, the official identity of its highly anticipated thermal bathing experience. Resting along the shore of Canada's iconic lake and thoughtfully designed to appear to be embedded into the natural landscape, the indoor-outdoor, all-sensory space is currently in the final stages of completion ahead of its summer 2025 opening. 

OTTAWA: Feeling the winter blues? Trans Canada Trail is launching its fifth annual Blahs to Ahhhs campaign. Running through mid-March, the nationwide initiative encourages people across the country to embrace the outdoors and rediscover the joy, connection, and adventure that winter can offer. Whether it's going for a scenic snowy hike or getting out for a quick lunchtime walk, winter trail use can be a great—and affordable—way to turn "blahs" into "ahhhs" during the coldest months of the year.

VANCOUVER: Coastal Jazz announced the 40th anniversary and return of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, taking place June 20-29. This year’s festival features headlining performances by bassist/composer Richard Bona and the Asante Trio and legendary guitarist and composer Bill Frisell Trio with Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston on Tuesday. Both performances will be held at the Vancouver Playhouse.

Venue West Conference Services announced the addition of three new members to its team. The company has hired two new business development managers, Tracey Price and Faith Kara, and one marketing manager, Keesha Marson. Venue West works with local, national, and international clients to manage conferences and associations from the scientific, medical, academic, and corporate fields, and offers everything from specific event-related services to all-inclusive conference and event management.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: LA Gives Back, Sports Power Brunch, Oregon Convention Center's New Certification, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Jon Batiste to Debut Jazz Club, MGM Grand's Renovations, 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: WestJet Adds More Flights From Calgary to NYC, Tourisme Montréal's 2024 Numbers, Amex Benefits at Toronto Pearson, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SNL50 Experience, NYC Tourism's New AI Tool for Planners, Destinations International LA Wildfire Recovery Fund, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: LA Gives Back, Sports Power Brunch, Oregon Convention Center's New Certification, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Jon Batiste to Debut Jazz Club, MGM Grand's Renovations, 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: WestJet Adds More Flights From Calgary to NYC, Tourisme Montréal's 2024 Numbers, Amex Benefits at Toronto Pearson, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SNL50 Experience, NYC Tourism's New AI Tool for Planners, Destinations International LA Wildfire Recovery Fund, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Québec City Airport's New F&B Concept, Twilight Symphony at the Castle, Dine Around Gala, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Pier Sixty-Six Reopens, Gov Ball Announces 2025 Dates, San Diego Hotels Offer Discounts for LA Evacuees, and More
Most Popular
Trade Shows
CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Food Trends
10 Food and Beverage Trends to Keep Top of Mind at Events in 2025
Opinion & Experts
9 Top Event Trends to Look for in 2025
United States
9 Hotels Opening in 2025 That Event Profs Should Know About
Sports
Why Verizon Will Be Hosting a Nationwide Super Bowl Party This Year
Event Production & Fabrication
22 Fresh Ideas to Elevate Your Anniversary Celebrations
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Royal Botanical Gardens' New Exhibit, International Festival of Winter Cinema, Poutine Week, and More
Industry Buzz
US: L7 Chicago by Lotte's New Hire, Origin Hotel Kansas City Now Open, MGM Resorts Celebrates Lunar New Year, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Illuminature in Edmonton, Toronto Pearson Welcomes New Airlines, Lunar New Year in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Wellness Programs for Groups at Hotels, Destination DC Welcomes New DEI Business Fellowship Members, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SnowDays in Banff, Flying Canoë Volant in Edmonton, DesignTO in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Hotel at the Arundel Preserve, DIFFA's Après-Ski Event, The Belgrove Resort & Spa, and More
Page 1 of 141
Next Page