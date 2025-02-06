Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
NATIONAL: According to the Q4 2024 Canada Construction Pipeline Trend Report by Lodging Econometrics, Canada's construction pipeline hit a new high with 333 projects and 43,413 rooms, marking a 13% annual increase in both projects and rooms. This growth includes a 15% increase in projects under construction, a 19% increase in rooms planned to start within a year, and significant increases in projects in early planning stages. Ontario continued to lead in provincial development, followed by British Columbia and Quebec.

Communications company RingCentral Inc. has enhanced its RingCentral Events platform with the introduction of Studio, a new feature designed to simplify and professionalize the production of virtual events. Studio allows event organizers to manage and stream engaging branded content directly from a unified interface, eliminating the need for multiple tools or external production agencies. It supports real-time streaming with no delays, integrates event management tools like preuploaded content and backstage chat, and offers advanced customization options for branding and speaker layouts to enhance audience engagement.

EDMONTON: The Command Tubular PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada National Finals, presented by Edmonton’s Best Hotels, will return to Rogers Place Nov. 14-15, 2025, marking the event's fifth occurrence there and the 10th season of the PBR Canada Cup Series. This premier event concludes the season where riders compete across Canada to earn points and the chance to be crowned the 2025 PBR Canada Champion, with this year's finals featuring a record payout of $250,000, including a $100,000 bonus for the champion.

TORONTO: Black+Blue Steakhouse Toronto has been selected as the sole Canadian venue for The Rare Tour, a globally renowned culinary series celebrating some of the world’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants. The event will take place March 25-28 and feature six courses accompanied by curated wine pairings. Each dish will merge Canadian and Danish traditions to create a menu that celebrates the art of steak and innovative cooking techniques. The Rare Tour will also make stops in cities such as London; Florence, Italy; Hong Kong; Quito, Ecuador; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

VANCOUVER: The Pokémon 2025 Regional Championship is coming to Vancouver March 7-9. Held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, the event will host local players of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon video game, and Pokémon GO as they compete for scholarships, cash prizes, and championship points, which could lead to an invitation to the 2025 Pokémon World Championships. In addition to the competition, the event will feature exclusive Pokémon merchandise and interactive experiences.

