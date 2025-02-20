Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
US: Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Pool Season, Pausmith Group's New Chef, Mayflower Hotel's 100th Anniversary, and More

February 20, 2025

GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island announced its culinary talent and events for the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, taking place March 12-16. The five-day festival hosted at the resort showcases world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists, and notable TV personalities including Bobby Flay, Kardea Brown, Katie Lee, and Michael Symon, in addition to welcoming back culinary talents like Alon Shaya, JJ Johnson, José Andrés, Michael White, and Glenn Rolnick. The festival will also host a special performance by Baha Men, plus Shaggy for a late-night performance.

Fairmont Golden Prague announced key personnel ahead of its highly anticipated opening this spring. This includes Gerhard Struger as regional vice president and managing director, Marek Tichý as lead architect, and chef Maroš Jambor as chef de cuisine at Zlatá Praha. Situated in the heart of Prague’s UNESCO World Heritage Centre Old Town, Fairmont Golden Prague is housed in one of the city’s most iconic and historic buildings at the gate of the prestigious Pařížská Street on the banks of the Vltava River.

LAS VEGAS: Pool season begins March 7 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with the reopening of Oasis Pool, the resort’s 6-acre pool district featuring six distinct pool experiences, four bars, poolside restaurant La Côte, and a 2,300-square-foot gaming area. Also returning this season are the property's daylife destination, LIV Beach, and the Oasis Cinema Club. 

LOS ANGELES: Pausmith Group announced the addition of celebrity chef Marcel Vigneron as executive chef and partner. With over 30 years of experience in the kitchen, Vigneron has dedicated his life to refining his craft and exploring global cuisines. His culinary journey has taken him around the globe, working alongside world-renowned chefs such as Joël Robuchon, Michael Mina, and José Andrés. He has led some of Los Angeles’ most celebrated kitchens, including The Bazaar at SLS, Chateau Marmont, and Lemon Grove at The Aster.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection announced its 100th anniversary, celebrating the occasion with a centennial proclamation, historical exhibits, new cocktails, and an exclusive bookable hotel package. Since opening its doors in 1925, The Mayflower Hotel has been a beacon of elegance and sophistication in Washington, D.C. Dubbed "Washington’s second-best address" by President Harry Truman and affectionately known as the Grande Dame of Washington, the hotel has been the backdrop for countless historic events and has welcomed a notable array of dignitaries, celebrities, and guests from around the globe. This centennial celebration marks a significant milestone in the hotel's storied history.

