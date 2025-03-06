GLOBAL: Global sports, music, and entertainment company Wasserman has united its creative teams into a singular worldwide group under the Wasserman name. The new creative group, comprised of over 300 employees around the world, combines full-service marketing agency Laundry Service; Wasserman’s award-winning experiential creative team; the former creative group from CSM Sport & Entertainment; lifestyle agency trevor//peter; and the in-house creative resources from Wasserman’s talent practice. All former brand names will be discontinued, and the group will now operate as Wasserman, sitting within the company’s brands and properties division.

From now through April 15, guests at nearly 60 participating Hilton hotels across the Americas can experience Hilton’s annual Women of Spirit promotion. This special offering features crafted cocktails by Hilton’s talented female mixologists, highlighting spirits and wines from pioneering women in the industry. Each cocktail tells a story of creativity and empowerment. Participating hotels include Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Detroit Downtown.

ATLANTA: Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will host the 12th annual Bubbles & Bling fundraiser gala on March 21 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill. This year’s theme, “Hope Rides With Us,” encourages guests to grab their finest Western wear and hit the dance floor to raise funds for breast cancer research, patient care services, and education. Saddle up for a fun-filled evening of food, cocktails, and dancing. Proceeds from the fundraiser will advance Komen’s mission to achieve breast health equity for all and eliminate disparities in breast cancer mortalities.

MIAMI: In celebration of Miami Music Week, Moxy Miami South Beach will host Move Ibiza Radio for a weeklong showcase March 24-29. Featuring top DJs like Roger Sanchez, Milk & Sugar, and Ron Carroll, electronic music lovers can experience the event live or tune in globally via Move Ibiza Radio’s broadcast, bringing the energy of Miami Music Week to audiences worldwide.

TAMPA, FLA.: Visit Tampa Bay President and CEO Santiago C. Corrada was named to the U.S. Travel Association’s executive board for a two-year term, the U.S. Travel Association announced Feb. 24. The U.S. Travel Association represents the $2.8 trillion travel industry, working to increase travel to and within the U.S. As a member of the executive board, Corrada will contribute to advancing the association’s mission to shape, support, and advocate for the future of travel.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]