GLOBAL: Global sports, music, and entertainment company Wasserman has united its creative teams into a singular worldwide group under the Wasserman name. The new creative group, comprised of over 300 employees around the world, combines full-service marketing agency Laundry Service; Wasserman’s award-winning experiential creative team; the former creative group from CSM Sport & Entertainment; lifestyle agency trevor//peter; and the in-house creative resources from Wasserman’s talent practice. All former brand names will be discontinued, and the group will now operate as Wasserman, sitting within the company’s brands and properties division.

From now through April 15, guests at nearly 60 participating Hilton hotels across the Americas can experience Hilton’s annual Women of Spirit promotion. This special offering features crafted cocktails by Hilton’s talented female mixologists, highlighting spirits and wines from pioneering women in the industry. Each cocktail tells a story of creativity and empowerment. Participating hotels include Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Detroit Downtown.

EDMONTON: Celebrating its 13th year, SkirtsAfire returns March 6-16, spotlighting the creative brilliance of women artists. Throughout 10 days of engaging and entertaining performances and experiences, eventgoers can expect theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more. This creative festival takes place in a variety of venues in the heart of Old Strathcona and along Whyte Avenue.

TORONTO: Canada's Walk of Fame is set to welcome titans of film and hospitality to its prestigious ranks: the Toronto International Film Festival, which is celebrating 50 years as a powerhouse of Canadian and global entertainment, and Isadore Sharp, founder of the world's leading luxury hotel brand, Four Seasons. They join a group of previously announced 2025 inductees. The 2025 Canada's Walk of Fame Induction Gala takes place June 14 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

VICTORIA, B.C.: While much of Canada remains in winter conditions, Victoria is preparing to showcase its welcoming climate with the annual Greater Victoria Flower Count, celebrating its 50th year. This year’s event kicked off this week at Fairmont Empress, with the official count beginning March 5. The event is sponsored and organized by Destination Greater Victoria with the generous support of local businesses.

