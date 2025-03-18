HOUSTON: Houston First has promoted Nathan Tollett to the role of senior vice president of convention sales. Tollett replaces John Solis, who is taking on the newly created role of senior vice president of convention growth and development for the organization. Tollett will be responsible for driving the department’s overall strategy. He will oversee all of the various subcomponents of the department, including the Citywide and In-House teams, as well as the Facility Optimization Team that helps manage the revenue side of the George R. Brown Convention Center’s operations. Tollett most recently served as vice president of citywide sales.

LAS VEGAS: Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens invites visitors to experience the magic of spring with its newest display, “The Birds and the Bs,” now open to the public through May 17. Imagined by designer Ed Libby and brought to life by Bellagio’s horticulture team, the exhibit aims to transport guests into a pastel wonderland, with stunning botanical masterpieces, wildlife-inspired elements, and whimsical scenes that captivate the senses.

LOS ANGELES: Celebrity event planner Ashley Woody, formerly of Best Events, has launched Maison Madera Production Co., a Los Angeles-based luxury event agency specializing in high-concept, visually immersive experiences for brands, celebrities, and entertainment industry events. The new agency aims to redefine the landscape of experiential events, offering bespoke productions for top-tier brands, entertainment clientele, and high-profile social gatherings.

NASHVILLE, TENN.: Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced its partnership with Trestle Studios and SomeraRoad, a Nashville- and New York-based real estate investment and development firm, to bring Pendry Nashville and Pendry Residences Nashville to the growing Paseo South Gulch district. The hotel is expected to break ground immediately and will open in 2027. It will feature 180 guest rooms and suites, 146 Pendry Residences, a ground-floor restaurant and lobby bar, a rooftop pool with a garden restaurant and bar, a junior ballroom with a show kitchen, and a ballroom with a private outdoor terrace.

SAVANNAH, GA.: Visit Savannah is ready to hit the road again, bringing its Southern charm on wheels to celebrate its vibrant spirit in some of America’s most beautiful cities. This spring, the Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour is visiting four cities nationwide with a fully immersive marketing experience designed to inspire consumers to consider Savannah for their next getaway. The tour will resume in the fall with additional destinations announced at a later date.

