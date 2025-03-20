Share Your Event Marketing Insights to Win an Apple Watch
Share Your Event Marketing Insights to Win a Series 10 Apple Watch

CANADA: Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival, Citizen Spring, Fairmont Pacific Rim Unveils Gold Experience, and More

March 20, 2025

GLOBAL: IMEX, which organizes two of the world’s largest trade shows for the business events sector, has created two new roles within its business to respond to industry changes and reach new audiences. Kelly Grant is now marketing director, bringing over 15 years of experience in the global events industry. She now heads up the 16-person marketing, content, social media, and digital team. Natalie Gestetner is now IMEX brand ambassador. Based on the West Coast of the U.S., she’ll work within the new Impact team and work closely with brand-side executives and senior-level marketers to introduce them to IMEX and explore how the shows can support their strategic objectives and KPIs.

EDMONTON: Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival returns March 21-22 at the Edmonton Convention Centre. Attendees can meet some of Alberta’s top master distillers and local celebrities, rock out to live musical performances by Edmonton’s rising stars, and stay for the late-night concert parties featuring the Derina Harvey Band and CMAB Award-winning The Prairie States.

Also taking place this weekend in Edmonton, ArtBus returns March 22. This free, one-day event takes riders across downtown Edmonton to participating galleries and artist-run centers via special ETS buses. Residents and visitors alike can hop on at any of the designated "art stops" across downtown Edmonton to visit exhibitions, buy art, and get involved in hands-on creative activities.

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie invites the public to the second edition of Citizen Spring at the Jardin botanique. Every Saturday and Sunday April 5-27, visitors can reconnect with nature and take part in activities in support of the socioecological transition at the Frédéric-Back Tree Pavilion. The program, entirely free of charge and offered in cooperation with more than 25 local organizations, is packed with engaging activities for the whole family. Each weekend has its own theme, giving participants a chance to discover inspiring solutions to coexist harmoniously with the environment. 

VANCOUVER: Fairmont Pacific Rim revealed its highly anticipated Fairmont Gold experience, following an extensive renovation led by Westbank, the hotel’s co-owner and developer, in partnership with Canadian interior design studio Nivek Remas. The new space draws inspiration from the surrounding forests and natural landscapes, offering breathtaking views of Vancouver’s iconic mountains, Stanley Park, the harbour, and the city skyline. Spanning the 20th to 22nd floors of the hotel, floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate each space with natural light.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Appellation Lodi Opens in May, Analog Events' New Hire, New Hilton Hotel in Park City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Houston First's Promotions, Bellagio Conservatory's New Exhibit, Pendry Hotels Headed to Nashville, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary Dance Stampede, Halifax Burger Bash, Nobu Hotel Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: 360 Destination Group and CSI DMC Merge, Play Playground Opens in Nashville, HumanX Headed to San Fran, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Appellation Lodi Opens in May, Analog Events' New Hire, New Hilton Hotel in Park City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Houston First's Promotions, Bellagio Conservatory's New Exhibit, Pendry Hotels Headed to Nashville, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary Dance Stampede, Halifax Burger Bash, Nobu Hotel Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: 360 Destination Group and CSI DMC Merge, Play Playground Opens in Nashville, HumanX Headed to San Fran, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Food and Cocktail Festival, Ottawa Tourism's Anti-Human Trafficking Plan, Toronto Pearson's Award, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The iLUKA Collective Expands to US, CityPickle Returns to Central Park, NWSL Partners with Alex Cooper's Unwell Brand, and More
Most Popular
Trade Shows
15 Attention-Grabbing Booths From Natural Products Expo West 2025
Event Design & Decor
See Inside HBO's Stunning 'The White Lotus' Premiere Event
Opinion & Experts
16 Event Profs Reveal Their Most Ingenious Problem-Solving Hacks
Event Design & Decor
10 Glam Stations That Stole the Spotlight at Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Top 5 Ways Event Profs Measure the Success of Pop-Up Activations
Florals
11 Futuristic Floral Designs From the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada Partners with Chef Masaki Hashimoto, Toronto's 2024 Tourism Numbers, CelticFest Vancouver Underway, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Wasserman Unites Creative Teams, Susan G. Komen's Fundraiser Gala, Miami Music Week, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SkirtsAfire, Canada's Walk of Fame Induction Gala, Greater Victoria Flower Count, and More
Industry Buzz
US: InterContinental Indianapolis Opens, Formula 1 Attraction Headed to Las Vegas, GLAAD Media Awards Announces Host, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: International Indigenous Tourism Conference, Femme Fest, Celebrate Toronto Anniversary Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Opus Agency's Acquisition, Garcia’s Chicago to Open, 78th Tony Awards Announces Host, and More
Page 1 of 144
Next Page