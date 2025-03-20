GLOBAL: IMEX, which organizes two of the world’s largest trade shows for the business events sector, has created two new roles within its business to respond to industry changes and reach new audiences. Kelly Grant is now marketing director, bringing over 15 years of experience in the global events industry. She now heads up the 16-person marketing, content, social media, and digital team. Natalie Gestetner is now IMEX brand ambassador. Based on the West Coast of the U.S., she’ll work within the new Impact team and work closely with brand-side executives and senior-level marketers to introduce them to IMEX and explore how the shows can support their strategic objectives and KPIs.

EDMONTON: Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival returns March 21-22 at the Edmonton Convention Centre. Attendees can meet some of Alberta’s top master distillers and local celebrities, rock out to live musical performances by Edmonton’s rising stars, and stay for the late-night concert parties featuring the Derina Harvey Band and CMAB Award-winning The Prairie States.

Also taking place this weekend in Edmonton, ArtBus returns March 22. This free, one-day event takes riders across downtown Edmonton to participating galleries and artist-run centers via special ETS buses. Residents and visitors alike can hop on at any of the designated "art stops" across downtown Edmonton to visit exhibitions, buy art, and get involved in hands-on creative activities.

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie invites the public to the second edition of Citizen Spring at the Jardin botanique. Every Saturday and Sunday April 5-27, visitors can reconnect with nature and take part in activities in support of the socioecological transition at the Frédéric-Back Tree Pavilion. The program, entirely free of charge and offered in cooperation with more than 25 local organizations, is packed with engaging activities for the whole family. Each weekend has its own theme, giving participants a chance to discover inspiring solutions to coexist harmoniously with the environment.

VANCOUVER: Fairmont Pacific Rim revealed its highly anticipated Fairmont Gold experience, following an extensive renovation led by Westbank, the hotel’s co-owner and developer, in partnership with Canadian interior design studio Nivek Remas. The new space draws inspiration from the surrounding forests and natural landscapes, offering breathtaking views of Vancouver’s iconic mountains, Stanley Park, the harbour, and the city skyline. Spanning the 20th to 22nd floors of the hotel, floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate each space with natural light.

