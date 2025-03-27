GLOBAL: Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has made its highly anticipated debut in Japan with Rosewood Front Row Tokyo, a dazzling cultural showcase that celebrated the arrival of Rosewood Miyakojima. Held on March 18 at Star Rise Tower in Tokyo, the event marked the third installment of the brand’s global cultural series, bringing together a fusion of art, design, gastronomy, and music.

HALIFAX: WestJet announced new service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN) beginning June 27. The seasonal route will operate four times per week as part of WestJet's summer 2025 schedule, offering Atlantic Canadians a direct connection to one of the airline's most sought-after European destinations.

MONTREAL: The ninth edition of Aeromart Montréal is being held now at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Since its launch in 2008, the event has become the North American benchmark for business development in the aeronautics industry. With an anticipated 1,200 participants, the 2025 edition will be the most ambitious to date.

OTTAWA: Earlier this month, Ottawa Tourism welcomed hundreds of members of the local tourism community to the third annual iteration of the Shine On Awards to recognize customer service excellence and celebrate the frontline tourism industry. The event was held at the Canadian Museum of History and included a networking event attended by Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, followed by an award presentation.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The Parkside Hotel & Spa announced a new partnership with Sierra Club BC in celebration of Earth Month. Throughout April, The Parkside will donate $1 from the EcoFee for each guest's nightly stay, going to Sierra Club BC to support its mission to explore, enjoy, and protect the wild places of the earth. The Parkside will also introduce a partnership map with Sierra Club BC highlighting local ecosystems and offering guests walkable, bikeable, and day-trip options to explore and appreciate the region's natural beauty. A separate guide will also be available for those looking to visit and learn about the old-growth forests on Vancouver Island.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]