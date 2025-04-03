US: NYLON House Returns to Coachella, New Sustainable Hotel in Oregon, 2025 RAMMYS Finalists, and More

April 3, 2025

INDIO, CALIF.: NYLON announced the return of NYLON House in the Desert on April 11 in Coachella Valley. Presented by Ulta Beauty, the unofficial kickoff to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature a star-studded guest list; a special performance by award-winning, multiplatinum singer-songwriter Dove Cameron; and high-energy DJ sets by James Hype and Austin Millz. This year’s oceanic theme, Deep Dive, will invite guests to "plunge into the depths of self-discovery."

MIAMI: The Miami Beach Convention Center has appointed Bethael Gabriel as its new director of public safety and transportation. Gabriel will oversee all aspects of safety, security, and transportation at the MBCC and its campus. A seasoned safety and security professional with over 20 years of experience, he has managed security operations, trained staff, and developed security strategies across the hospitality industry.

NEW YORK: The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and AT&T announced a multiyear sponsorship that will make AT&T the league’s official connectivity partner. The partnership is the latest in a series of major sponsorship announcements for the NWSL, following the recent additions of e.l.f. and Unwell as official league partners earlier this month.

PORTLAND, ORE.: Sustainable wellness retreat CASCADA Thermal Springs + Hotel has announced its grand opening. The new underground thermal springs spa and hotel aims to redefine wellness with biophilic design, transformative wellness therapies, and healthy but indulgent culinary experiences. Amenities include four underground pools, conference rooms, and a restaurant led by chef Megan Sky.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington will announce the 2025 RAMMYS Awards & Gala finalists at a special event celebrating the region’s top culinary and hospitality talent. The event will take place April 14 at The Hamilton Live.

