CANADA: MS Canada's Summer Biking Events, the Toronto Metropolitan Film Festival, and More

April 10, 2025

NATIONAL: MS Canada is launching its summer MS Bike series, featuring various rides across Canada and a virtual option, to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research and support. Participants can choose from several events, including physical rides with distances up to 190 kilometers and a virtual ride, all aimed at supporting the 90,000 Canadians living with MS and funding vital programs and research.

Bespoke events company Shift + Alt Events has released a customizable event automation system, known as Shift + Alt Automation, for corporate and private event planners. CEO Vivienne Errington-Barnes estimates it will save corporations between 20 and 30 hours of planning per event. The new feature streamlines guest communications by handling personalized messaging, confirmations, and follow-ups, making it easier for guests to access and update their information. The company also provides a guest list management system that offers real-time updates and centralizes RSVPs, preferences, and special requests. 

Swedish AI company Voxo has tapped Will Curran to lead and scale its operations across North America. Curran brings over a decade of experience in event innovation, most recently as head of Klik at Bizzabo. He is also the founder of Endless Events and the voice behind the Event Tech Podcast, making him a well-known authority on technology-driven experiences. 

TORONTO: The 29th annual Toronto Metropolitan Film Festival, a student-run festival celebrating the thesis films of graduating students from Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Image Arts, kicks off May 12 at Chrysalis in downtown Toronto. The event showcases the work of emerging filmmakers who have spent the last four years developing their craft; it will also include industry panels, workshops, pub nights, galas, and more.

VANCOUVER: Arthritis Society Canada’s Arthritis Fire Ball takes place at Fairmont Waterfront in Vancouver on May 3. The event will feature a cocktail reception, a gourmet dinner, silent and live auctions, and a live performance from Juno Award-winning vocal group and Arthritis Society Canada’s ambassadors The Tenors. Global news anchor Sophie Lui will emcee.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: The Kentucky Exposition Center's Big Expansion, the Gotham Television Awards, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa's Upcoming Live Music Venue, Vancouver International Auto Show's Attendance Record, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BWH Hotels' New Experiences for Soccer Fans, New Restaurants in San Diego and Atlantic City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NYLON House Returns to Coachella, New Sustainable Hotel in Oregon, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: The Kentucky Exposition Center's Big Expansion, the Gotham Television Awards, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa's Upcoming Live Music Venue, Vancouver International Auto Show's Attendance Record, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BWH Hotels' New Experiences for Soccer Fans, New Restaurants in San Diego and Atlantic City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NYLON House Returns to Coachella, New Sustainable Hotel in Oregon, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton's International BeerFest, Food For The Ears, New Hotel in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Sundance Film Fest's New Home for 2027, Quest Events Acquires Drape Kings, SoFi Sponsors CMA Fest, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
From Runway to Runway-Ready: 'Sephora Hairlines' Transformed a Private Jet Into a Beauty Haven
Sports
Men’s Final Four 2025: See How These Brands Broke Through the Madness
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Neutrogena’s Speakeasy Event, Where Nostalgia Met Modern Beauty and Science
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Pop-Up of Color: See How Crayola Welcomed Back These Retired Crayons
Sports
How Diversity, Community, and Branding Moments Made the 40th Miami Open a Win
Event Production & Fabrication
See Inside the 'Most Sustainable Large-Scale Music Festival on the Planet'
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's New European Routes, PWHL Takeover Tour, More Electric Bikes in Quebec, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Waldorf Astoria to Make Texas Debut, Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala, Fairmont DC's New Suite, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Aeromart Montréal, Ottawa Tourism Awards, The Parkside Hotel's New Collab, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Arizona Biltmore Leadership Updates, San Francisco Travel's 2025 Forecast, Marriott's One Millionth Room in the US, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Made With Love Festival, Dreamspeakers International Indigenous Film Festival, Yukon Gathering Place, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Appellation Lodi Opens in May, Analog Events' New Hire, New Hilton Hotel in Park City, and More
Page 1 of 145
Next Page