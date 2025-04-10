NATIONAL: MS Canada is launching its summer MS Bike series, featuring various rides across Canada and a virtual option, to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research and support. Participants can choose from several events, including physical rides with distances up to 190 kilometers and a virtual ride, all aimed at supporting the 90,000 Canadians living with MS and funding vital programs and research.

Bespoke events company Shift + Alt Events has released a customizable event automation system, known as Shift + Alt Automation, for corporate and private event planners. CEO Vivienne Errington-Barnes estimates it will save corporations between 20 and 30 hours of planning per event. The new feature streamlines guest communications by handling personalized messaging, confirmations, and follow-ups, making it easier for guests to access and update their information. The company also provides a guest list management system that offers real-time updates and centralizes RSVPs, preferences, and special requests.

Swedish AI company Voxo has tapped Will Curran to lead and scale its operations across North America. Curran brings over a decade of experience in event innovation, most recently as head of Klik at Bizzabo. He is also the founder of Endless Events and the voice behind the Event Tech Podcast, making him a well-known authority on technology-driven experiences.

TORONTO: The 29th annual Toronto Metropolitan Film Festival, a student-run festival celebrating the thesis films of graduating students from Toronto Metropolitan University’s School of Image Arts, kicks off May 12 at Chrysalis in downtown Toronto. The event showcases the work of emerging filmmakers who have spent the last four years developing their craft; it will also include industry panels, workshops, pub nights, galas, and more.

VANCOUVER: Arthritis Society Canada’s Arthritis Fire Ball takes place at Fairmont Waterfront in Vancouver on May 3. The event will feature a cocktail reception, a gourmet dinner, silent and live auctions, and a live performance from Juno Award-winning vocal group and Arthritis Society Canada’s ambassadors The Tenors. Global news anchor Sophie Lui will emcee.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]