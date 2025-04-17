US: MICHELIN Guide Heads South, Visit Indy Promotions, ADVOC8's New Hire, and More

April 17, 2025

ATLANTA: MICHELIN Guide announced its arrival to the Southern region of the U.S., as Michelin and Travel South USA today revealed the MICHELIN Guide American South. This edition of the guide will cover Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and the preexisting Atlanta guide. Atlanta will join the MICHELIN Guide American South for two years starting in 2026. This follows the conclusion of the city’s initial three-year contract between the MICHELIN Guide and the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, ending in 2025.

INDIANAPOLIS: Visit Indy has announced several staff promotions. Four team members—Minerva Garcia, Kevin Harmon, Kenneth M. Hemsley Jr., and Nicole Perry—have been promoted to area sales leaders, a new leadership role that empowers senior staff to mentor sales managers and oversee specific markets. Joyce Russell has also been promoted to vice president of sales, and Diane Whitsitt to associate vice president of sales administration.

LAS VEGAS: Construction on the $600 million renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s legacy campus has made significant headway and is scheduled to conclude at the end of 2025. Construction on a new grand lobby between the North and Central halls, a climate-controlled concourse between the North and South Halls, and renovated exhibition space in the Central Hall will take place through 2025.

NEW ORLEANS: The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel announced the appointment of Sebastian Stutz as general manager. Bringing more than two decades of global hospitality experience to the role, Stutz will oversee all operations at the iconic New Orleans property. Before arriving at The Roosevelt, Stutz served as the general manager of the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, where his leadership of the 392-room hotel led to several accolades, including a Forbes 5-Star rating and a AAA Five Diamond rating.

NEW YORK: ADVOC8 announced the hiring of industry veteran Stacey Thorp as its new head of production. With deep expertise in experiential marketing, she has delivered impactful results for a diverse range of clients including major tech companies, global airlines, and leading industry associations. Her prior experience includes leading strategic events for a major show organizer and overseeing the conferences and events team at Freeman.

