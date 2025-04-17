CANADA: Downtown Defrost in Edmonton, Halifax Convention Centre's New Campaign, New AC Hotel in Ottawa, and More

April 17, 2025

EDMONTON: Explore Edmonton announced that ATB Financial has signed on as the title sponsor for the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) for the next three years (2025-2027). The DMO says this long-term commitment solidifies Edmonton’s place as the home of CFR and reinforces the city’s growing reputation as a premier rodeo destination.

The Downtown Defrost is back April 18-19, celebrating 10 years of dance, music, and culture. The two-day festival in Churchill Square features headliners like Channel Tres, Yaeji, and Neil Frances. By day, enjoy all-ages fun in the square—kids under 12 get in free. By night, the party heats up with after-parties at Double Dragon.

HALIFAX: NATIONAL Public Relations and Time & Space have launched a new international campaign for the Halifax Convention Centre, playing on the stereotype of Canadians’ tendency to over-apologize as a way to highlight the strengths of the center. The “Sorry!” campaign, which began in January, aims to embrace the center's friendly nature but reframe it as a strength—apologizing for being good at what the Halifax Convention Centre does to emphasize its competitive edge.  

OTTAWA: AC Hotel by Marriott Ottawa Downtown is set to welcome guests on April 24. This property serves as the first of three Marriott-branded hotel projects in the capital area, including Moxy Ottawa Downtown opening in early 2026 and a Renaissance Hotel slated for 2027. This new AC property is located in the heart of Ottawa's ByWard Market district and offers 159 rooms. Amenities include EV charging stations, a pool, a sauna, and a gym, along with five meeting rooms. 

VICTORIA, B.C.: The Saanich Earth Day Festival returns April 19 to celebrate sustainability. Attendees can listen to live music by local musicians, visit the vendor village, get lunch from food trucks, play with the interactive elements, and learn about everyday ways to lessen their impact on the earth as a community and as individuals. 

