NATIONAL: 7-Eleven is turning up the volume with its biggest venture yet into the live music scene by teaming up with Live Nation. 7-Eleven will serve as the official naming rights partner of the When We Were Young Festival later this year and will bring one-of-a-kind on-site experiences to The Governors Ball and Rolling Loud. Across all three festival activations, 7-Eleven will lean into the theme of nostalgia to create immersive and social-first brand pop-ups, reminiscent of in-store experiences.

LAS VEGAS: MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, the brand created by MGM Resorts International and Marriott International, announced two additional Marriott Bonvoy earning opportunities to be offered at the brand’s destinations. Marriott Bonvoy Events offers rewards-eligible meeting and event planners who book new, contracted group business at the resorts the opportunity to earn Marriott Bonvoy points. Additionally, individual Marriott Bonvoy members who stay and pay independently as part of a qualifying event will be eligible to earn loyalty benefits. Both opportunities pave the way for event planners and attendees to earn Marriott Bonvoy points and Elite Night Credits.

PHOENIX: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa announced its new culinary leadership team at Tía Carmen and Kembara, which includes Dejan Djukic as destination restaurant chef of Tía Carmen and Kembara, Jared Parks as senior sous chef of Tía Carmen, and Stephanie Lechuga as senior sous chef of Kembara.

RALEIGH, N.C.: The Raleigh Convention Center announced the promotion of Ashely Auman to director of sales. As a 15-year sales veteran, Auman will take over the department at a strategic time as the center is presently in design meetings for its expansion. She also holds the prestigious Certified in Exhibition Management Advanced Professional (CEM-AP) designation from the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE). She will begin her new position on May 3.

SEATTLE: The Edgewater Hotel, Seattle's only overwater hotel and a landmark destination for over half a century, ushers in a new era with a property refresh designed to enhance the guest experience while staying true to the hotel’s rich history and signature Pacific Northwest style. Coinciding with the revitalization of Seattle’s waterfront, the hotel introduces significant landscaping upgrades, refined interior design direction within guest rooms and designated public spaces, a renewed culinary experience at the hotel’s Six Seven restaurant, and new offerings at The Brim, the hotel’s on-site coffee and retail shop.

