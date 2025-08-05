US: AREA15 Surpasses 15 Million Visitors, Lexus US Open of Surfing, The New Yorker Festival, and More

August 5, 2025

IRVING, TEXAS: Brightspot Incentives & Events announced a leadership transition that aims to position the company for continued growth momentum and service excellence. Mike May, who acquired the agency in 2001 and has served as president and CEO for 24 years, will transition to a new role of executive chairman. Succeeding him as president and CEO is Rudy Garza, who has been the vice president of operations for 14 years.

LAS VEGAS: AREA15—billed as the first-ever, purpose-built destination for experiential attractions, art, and entertainment situated parallel to the Las Vegas Strip—announced it has surpassed 15 million visitors since opening in 2020. The milestone comes as the 40-acre destination readies its most ambitious transformation yet, marked by the launch of Universal Horror Unleashed on Aug. 14—the first of several new attractions coming to the AREA15 District with the opening of its expansion, dubbed Zone 2 - The Terminals at AREA15.

LOS ANGELES: The Lexus US Open of Surfing returns to Huntington Beach July 26-Aug. 3 with world-class competition, cultural storytelling, and a compelling narrative around diversity in professional surfing. This year's free nine-day beachside festival features an exciting partnership between Lexus, the World Surf League, and Complex that continues to spotlight inclusion within the sport. At the center of this year's story is Julian Williams, a rising Black Hawaiian pro surfer who's making waves both in competition and as an advocate for making surfing accessible to everyone.

MIAMI: The Miami Beach Convention Center announced that it has been honored with the prestigious 2025 IAVM Venue Excellence Award by the International Association of Venue Managers. This award represents the industry’s top honor that recognizes outstanding venues across the globe for exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in public assembly facility management. 

NEW YORK: This October, The New Yorker Festival will return to New York City, celebrating 100 years of the magazine with a special weekend of live conversations, musical performances, screenings, and more. Taking place Oct. 24-26, The New Yorker’s acclaimed writers and editors will take the stage with some of the most compelling thinkers and artists of our time, bringing the magazine to life in this landmark cultural event.

