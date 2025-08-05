EDMONTON: North America’s oldest and largest fringe festival returns for the 44th time in the heart of Old Strathcona starting Aug. 14. The Edmonton Fringe Festival will feature over 200 theater productions across 38 venues by more than 1,600 artists from Edmonton, across Canada, and more than 11 countries.

OTTAWA: On Aug. 9, celebrate 20 years of Empress Effects at the one-of-a-kind Music Festiversary, featuring live performances and an interactive pedal and guitar expo. Try out gear from over 25 international makers, enjoy a lineup of exciting artists, and win prizes from the Empress-branded claw machine—all at Ottawa’s historic Saint Brigid’s Centre for the Arts.

Starting Aug. 5, the Canadian Para Bowls Championships provides a national platform for bowlers with physical or visual impairments to showcase their talents, determination, and love for the game. The championships will take place at the Nepean Lawn Bowling Club.

QUÉBEC CITY: The 2025 edition of the Grands Feux Loto-Québec (GFLQ) is currently underway. As the only major free event in the greater Québec City region, the event will "light up the sky" every Tuesday and Thursday until Aug. 21 with pyromusical fireworks inspired by festive themes. The grand finale takes place Aug. 23, featuring a full day of activities starting at noon—a perfect way to wrap up the summer.

TORONTO: ICE Exchange Corporation Canada unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in travel convenience: the country's first Travel Cash vending machine capable of dispensing 24 international currencies. It is now operational at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Terminal 1. Available 24/7, the self-serve kiosk offers pre-loaded currency bundles in the most commonly used denominations.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz