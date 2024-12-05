During the Sports Innovation Forum, 125 event profs from the professional sports and entertainment world gathered in Washington, D.C., Nov. 20-22 for networking opportunities, education, intimate dinners, and site tours.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—For the second year in a row, BizBash brought together some of the top minds in professional sports event experiences in one room. During the Sports Innovation Forum, 125 attendees—from teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Eagles, plus brands and organizations like Fanatics Events, ESPN, and Formula 1—gathered in Washington, D.C., Nov. 20-22 for networking opportunities, education, intimate dinners, and site tours.

The ultimate goal was to connect those working and building events in the professional sports world while bringing BizBash's sports content to life through live case studies. The event aimed to highlight its host city as well, with site tours of venues like Audi Field (home of D.C. United) and the National Museum of African American History.

Photo: SpotMyPhotos



"In between case studies, we incorporated short networking breaks, which I think were pivotal to the success of the event," said BizBash vice president Michela Giovannotto. "This allowed attendees to talk through what they just heard directly with the speaker or to just find a place for connection through the content."

That content included a case study on the 50th anniversary of the Washington Capitals and a session hosted by Kapture Vision CEO Nilo G. Low on "oh, sh*t" moments and how event profs respond to them. She eventually brought up other attendees to share their own biggest challenges and high-pressure obstacles and how they overcame them. Low is also a member of the BizBash Sports Advisory Board.

"Serving on the advisory board for the Sports Innovation Forum over the past two years has been an incredible honor, and being invited to speak at the conference made the experience even more enjoyable," she said. "It’s been deeply rewarding to collaborate with my fellow board members, connect with colleagues and friends, and exchange stories and insights from our diverse experiences producing events in the sports and entertainment industry."

Photo: SpotMyPhotos



The education and networking breaks took place at The Showroom. Giovannotto said this event venue was chosen to create an open, inviting space that offered plenty of natural light. Taylor Creative Inc. outfitted the entire space for the event.

"We wanted to pack in as much content as possible over the three days, but we also thought it was really important to have some educational networking as well, so that everybody could feel like a thought leader, not just the people onstage," she explained.

Photo: SpotMyPhotos



Attendees also got out to explore D.C. with tours of Audi Field, the National Museum of African American History, and District Winery to see unconventional venues for events in the area. On night two, they were treated to a sit-down dinner hosted by Wolfgang Puck Catering at the International Spy Museum. Something Vintage handled decor. Afterward, attendees could explore the museum's James Bond exhibit.

Special activations throughout the three days included morning fitness (like yoga or guided runs), a custom hat bar, a headshot studio, and AI-generated personalized trading cards from BeyondPhotos DC, which were "a huge hit."

Photo: Courtesy of Destination DC



"That's something you might not expect at an event like this, but it was great for the type of audience we were hosting, and it was also an ideal way to work in new event technology," Giovannotto said.

Overall, the event aimed to offer something for everyone—and to take advantage of the collective knowledge within the high-caliber group.

"It was invaluable to be able to actually hear and see all of the amazing things that these people are working on in the sports and entertainment world," Giovannotto said. "It was electrifying to see that buzz in the room and how the attendees interacted with each other. True connections were formed over those three days."

Keep scrolling to see more from inside the Sports Innovation Forum...

Photo: SpotMyPhotos



Photo: SpotMyPhotos



Photo: SpotMyPhotos



Photo: SpotMyPhotos



Photo: SpotMyPhotos

