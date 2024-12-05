Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
The BizBash Buzz newsletter delivers inspiration, innovative ideas, and expert insight to event profs around the world.

Game-Changing Event Profs in Professional Sports United at This Special Networking Event in D.C.

The Sports Innovation Forum welcomed 125 attendees from organizations like ESPN and Formula 1, NFL teams, and more.

Sarah Kloepple
December 5, 2024
During the Sports Innovation Forum, 125 event profs from the professional sports and entertainment world gathered in Washington, D.C., Nov. 20-22 for networking opportunities, education, intimate dinners, and site tours.
During the Sports Innovation Forum, 125 event profs from the professional sports and entertainment world gathered in Washington, D.C., Nov. 20-22 for networking opportunities, education, intimate dinners, and site tours.
Photo: SpotMyPhotos

WASHINGTON, D.C.—For the second year in a row, BizBash brought together some of the top minds in professional sports event experiences in one room. During the Sports Innovation Forum, 125 attendees—from teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Eagles, plus brands and organizations like Fanatics Events, ESPN, and Formula 1—gathered in Washington, D.C., Nov. 20-22 for networking opportunities, education, intimate dinners, and site tours.

The ultimate goal was to connect those working and building events in the professional sports world while bringing BizBash's sports content to life through live case studies. The event aimed to highlight its host city as well, with site tours of venues like Audi Field (home of D.C. United) and the National Museum of African American History.

One of the event's main goals was to bring BizBash's sports content to life through live case studies.One of the event's main goals was to bring BizBash's sports content to life through live case studies.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

"In between case studies, we incorporated short networking breaks, which I think were pivotal to the success of the event," said BizBash vice president Michela Giovannotto. "This allowed attendees to talk through what they just heard directly with the speaker or to just find a place for connection through the content."

That content included a case study on the 50th anniversary of the Washington Capitals and a session hosted by Kapture Vision CEO Nilo G. Low on "oh, sh*t" moments and how event profs respond to them. She eventually brought up other attendees to share their own biggest challenges and high-pressure obstacles and how they overcame them. Low is also a member of the BizBash Sports Advisory Board.

"Serving on the advisory board for the Sports Innovation Forum over the past two years has been an incredible honor, and being invited to speak at the conference made the experience even more enjoyable," she said. "It’s been deeply rewarding to collaborate with my fellow board members, connect with colleagues and friends, and exchange stories and insights from our diverse experiences producing events in the sports and entertainment industry."

Taylor Creative Inc. outfitted the event's venue, The Showroom, which boasted plenty of natural light.Taylor Creative Inc. outfitted the event's venue, The Showroom, which boasted plenty of natural light.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

The education and networking breaks took place at The Showroom. Giovannotto said this event venue was chosen to create an open, inviting space that offered plenty of natural light. Taylor Creative Inc. outfitted the entire space for the event.

"We wanted to pack in as much content as possible over the three days, but we also thought it was really important to have some educational networking as well, so that everybody could feel like a thought leader, not just the people onstage," she explained.

The event aimed to highlight its host city as well, with site tours of venues like Audi Field, home of D.C. United.The event aimed to highlight its host city as well, with site tours of venues like Audi Field, home of D.C. United.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

Attendees also got out to explore D.C. with tours of Audi Field, the National Museum of African American History, and District Winery to see unconventional venues for events in the area. On night two, they were treated to a sit-down dinner hosted by Wolfgang Puck Catering at the International Spy Museum. Something Vintage handled decor. Afterward, attendees could explore the museum's James Bond exhibit. 

Special activations throughout the three days included morning fitness (like yoga or guided runs), a custom hat bar, a headshot studio, and AI-generated personalized trading cards from BeyondPhotos DC, which were "a huge hit."

When it came to activations and touchpoints, attendees especially loved these AI-generated personalized trading cards from BeyondPhotos DC.When it came to activations and touchpoints, attendees especially loved these AI-generated personalized trading cards from BeyondPhotos DC.Photo: Courtesy of Destination DC

"That's something you might not expect at an event like this, but it was great for the type of audience we were hosting, and it was also an ideal way to work in new event technology," Giovannotto said.

Overall, the event aimed to offer something for everyone—and to take advantage of the collective knowledge within the high-caliber group.

"It was invaluable to be able to actually hear and see all of the amazing things that these people are working on in the sports and entertainment world," Giovannotto said. "It was electrifying to see that buzz in the room and how the attendees interacted with each other. True connections were formed over those three days."

Keep scrolling to see more from inside the Sports Innovation Forum...

On night two, attendees were treated to a sit-down dinner hosted by Wolfgang Puck Catering at the International Spy Museum. Afterward, they could explore the museum's James Bond exhibit, 'Bond in Motion.'On night two, attendees were treated to a sit-down dinner hosted by Wolfgang Puck Catering at the International Spy Museum. Afterward, they could explore the museum's James Bond exhibit, "Bond in Motion."Photo: SpotMyPhotos

During the night two dinner, Wolfgang Puck Catering offered hand-stretched pommes aligot.During the night two dinner, Wolfgang Puck Catering offered hand-stretched pommes aligot.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

On the first night, Destination DC hosted an opening reception at VUE Rooftop, which is perched above Hotel Washington.On the first night, Destination DC hosted an opening reception at VUE Rooftop, which is perched above Hotel Washington.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

'True connections were formed over those three days,' said BizBash vice president Michela Giovannotto."True connections were formed over those three days," said BizBash vice president Michela Giovannotto.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

SpotMyPhotos was on site with a professional headshot studio for attendees.SpotMyPhotos was on site with a professional headshot studio for attendees.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

Something Vintage provided rentals and decor for the night two dinner at the International Spy Museum.Something Vintage provided rentals and decor for the night two dinner at the International Spy Museum.Photo: SpotMyPhotos

Latest in Sports
ScHoolboy Q took a swing at the inaugural event.
Sports
See How Complex Turned a Golf Tournament Into a Cultural Event
Last year's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was chock full of inspiring race car decor. The racing company tapped Blueprint Studios to design and produce its three official hospitality spaces. One of our favorites? This space, sponsored by Heineken, which took on a “Neon House” theme and featured programming by Corso Marketing Group. The neon-inspired space made an impact with oversize driver helmets as decor. See more: Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Behind the Scenes of the Race's Biggest Events
Sports
Pit Stop Perfection: 10 Race Car Decor Ideas to Fuel Your Next Event
SI hosted a post-race ticketed after-party called Circuit Series on Oct. 19 that featured headlining DJ duo Loud Luxury.
Sports
Sports Illustrated Shifts Into High Gear for Two Live Experiences at Austin's F1 Race Weekend
The second annual Kelce Car Jam raised funds for Operation Breakthrough's Ignition Lab, a STEM workspace for Kansas City teenagers living in poverty.
Sports
Get an Under-the-Hood Look at Travis Kelce's Annual Car Jam Fundraiser
Related Stories
In the run-up to the holidays, Nationals Park is home to Enchant Christmas, an interactive winter wonderland that's built on the field. BizBash Sports Summit attendees got a tour as a festive end to their off-site at the stadium.
Sports
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Inaugural BizBash Sports Summit
ScHoolboy Q took a swing at the inaugural event.
Sports
See How Complex Turned a Golf Tournament Into a Cultural Event
Last year's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was chock full of inspiring race car decor. The racing company tapped Blueprint Studios to design and produce its three official hospitality spaces. One of our favorites? This space, sponsored by Heineken, which took on a “Neon House” theme and featured programming by Corso Marketing Group. The neon-inspired space made an impact with oversize driver helmets as decor. See more: Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Behind the Scenes of the Race's Biggest Events
Sports
Pit Stop Perfection: 10 Race Car Decor Ideas to Fuel Your Next Event
SI hosted a post-race ticketed after-party called Circuit Series on Oct. 19 that featured headlining DJ duo Loud Luxury.
Sports
Sports Illustrated Shifts Into High Gear for Two Live Experiences at Austin's F1 Race Weekend
More in Sports
Sports
See How Complex Turned a Golf Tournament Into a Cultural Event
The inaugural event in Las Vegas blended the game with streetwear, music, and entertainment.
ScHoolboy Q took a swing at the inaugural event.
Sports
Pit Stop Perfection: 10 Race Car Decor Ideas to Fuel Your Next Event
From a monochromatic helmet wall to a black-and-white-checkered stiletto, these race car-inspired designs are fit for fast-lane events.
Last year's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was chock full of inspiring race car decor. The racing company tapped Blueprint Studios to design and produce its three official hospitality spaces. One of our favorites? This space, sponsored by Heineken, which took on a “Neon House” theme and featured programming by Corso Marketing Group. The neon-inspired space made an impact with oversize driver helmets as decor. See more: Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Behind the Scenes of the Race's Biggest Events
Sports
Sports Illustrated Shifts Into High Gear for Two Live Experiences at Austin's F1 Race Weekend
The media brand hosted Club SI during the day and Circuit Series come nightfall at the latest Formula 1 race in Austin, Texas.
SI hosted a post-race ticketed after-party called Circuit Series on Oct. 19 that featured headlining DJ duo Loud Luxury.
Sports
Get an Under-the-Hood Look at Travis Kelce's Annual Car Jam Fundraiser
The superstar tight end's annual Kelce Car Jam brought together vintage cars, local celebrities, and community pride to raise funds for STEM education and youth empowerment.
The second annual Kelce Car Jam raised funds for Operation Breakthrough's Ignition Lab, a STEM workspace for Kansas City teenagers living in poverty.
Sports
Behind the Scenes at LA28’s Olympic Handovers—and What Comes Next for the Planning Team
Here's what it took to produce those buzzy handover celebrations (Tom Cruise, anyone?), and how the 2028 Olympics planning team's focus is shifting now that the Paris Games have wrapped.
The LA28 handover during the Paris Olympics closing ceremony featured native Angelenos Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performing in front of an LA28 logo. Their performance concluded with a burst of colored powder representing the Olympic rings.
Sports
How This Annual VIP Golf Tournament Is Driving the Conversation About Cannabis
TeeHC Open is an invitation-only, immersive event designed to "connect cannabis with experiences that people might not associate with it.”
“Everything's curated—the music, people, vendors, and experience,” says Brum. “With each event, the intention is ensuring that each attendee’s investment of their time and resources delivers the maximum ROI.”
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Get the Scoop on This Italian Food Brand’s Debut in This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Lexus, Zappos, Nike, and More
Event Design & Decor
Top 7 Corporate Holiday Party Trends of 2024
Event Design & Decor
See How City Harvest Attendees Stepped Into an ‘80s-Era Music Video
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
All This Mariah Carey Pop-Up Wants for Christmas Is You
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
‘Tis the Season: 8 Inspo-Filled Holiday Pop-Ups That Caught Our Eye
Sports
How Barstool Sports Took on the Great Outdoors with This Camp-Themed Activation
Lakeside laughs and plenty of classic camp activities were on the docket for the media brand's multiday Camp Barstool.
Camp Barstool was a fun-filled, end-of-summer way for some of Barstool's most popular shows to livestream out of office from the great outdoors. This setup is where shows like The Yak aired live Aug. 20-22.
Sports
US Open 2024: 18 Grand Slam Events, Activations, and Collabs That Served More Than Tennis
See how brands like La Roche-Posay, American Express, and Aveeno made a splash off the court.
La Roche-Posay’s Pickleball Tournament
Sports
See How the College Football Hall of Fame Is Transporting Fans Into the Game Day Experience
Thanks to artificial intelligence-powered, personalized tech, visitors can now see themselves cheering in the stands, stepping in as head coach, and more.
The College Football Hall of Fame's 10th Anniversary Celebration and Kickoff Game Football Fest on Aug. 24 featured multiple live DJs, local team mascots, cheerleaders, and marching bands, as well as a performance by Antwan “Big Boi” Patton of Outkast.
Sports
Game-Day Glam: 16 Touchdown-Worthy Football Decor Ideas for Your Next Event
From helmet thrones to football-shaped florals, these creative ideas have scored big at football-themed events.
Your football parties probably include six-packs, chicken wings, and seven-layer dip. But, if you’re looking to add a bit of an upscale twist, grab some inspiration from this 2022 styled shoot from Los Angeles-based event company At Your Door Events. The team aimed to reimagine the modern Super Bowl party with stylish twists on football-themed decor, like this vibrant centerpiece.
Sports
Merch Madness: See Inside the First-Ever Fanatics Fest
We delve into five ways the inaugural event leaned into sports fandom with a slew of immersive and interactive moments, plus exclusive merchandise (and no shortage of celeb sightings).
The inaugural Fanatics Fest took over 400,000-plus square feet of NYC's Jacob K. Javits Center Aug. 16-18 with an impressive lineup of brand activations and celeb-centered programming.
Sports
MLB All-Star Week 2024: How This Trading Card Activation Stole the Spotlight
Topps teamed up with MKG for a home run experience that allowed baseball fans young and old to interact with and learn more about trading cards.
The Topps activation was part of Capital One All-Star Village at Choctaw Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers, who now play at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. (Globe Life Field is where the All-Star Game took place.) The All-Star Village aimed to feel like a baseball theme park for fans.
Page 1 of 10
Next Page