2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Jeff Benish

Jeff Benish, 51, is the vice president of event production for global asset manager and technology provider BlackRock. He's based in New York. A quote from his nomination: "Jeff taps on his background in theatrical performance and production to bring a creative edge to a historically dry field. He has spent 30 years making live events not only exciting, but also cost-effective, safe, and sustainable."

How he got here: Benish has been a member of BlackRock's event production team since 2018, and has managed hundreds of events globally for the firm—including Analyst Orientation, the company's yearly event welcoming hundreds of new joiners from universities around the world. In 2021, Benish was asked to be the chair of the virtual event committee for Giving Days, an annual charity event produced by the firm in conjunction with the San Francisco 49ers; each year, the event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for the 49ers Foundation.

Prior to joining BlackRock, Benish was head of event production at Barclays where he led teams in AMRS and EMEA, managing more than 600 events annually. He has a background in technical theater as a lighting designer, stage manager, and production manager for various Broadway, off-Broadway, and touring productions. He's is a dual U.S. and German citizen, and studied opera performance at Indiana University.

His most memorable event: "I got into events largely because I love to travel. My most memorable events are the ones that have taken me to amazing locations with spectacular vistas—The Fairmont in Banff, Canada; Davos, Switzerland; dinner at Versailles; a massive biergarten in Munich. For me, the location enhances the experience, and experience is everything in events."

A specific improvement he's made: "My background is in technology, so implementing new ways to use that tech is always front of mind. I am always pushing our firm to use what is out there and what is new, and am constantly attending events like Connect Marketplace to find the latest and greatest. And coming from a mother who was a teacher for decades, it is natural for me to pass that info on to my colleagues."

The biggest change he's observed in the industry: "The biggest changes in the industry now are happening a lot faster and more often than they ever had before. Every year, there are multiple new technologies, trends, decor, and themes. Even after decades of experience, I always must be a student of the events world to keep up with all that’s happening. There are now so many ways to connect—we have to curate the right method for the right situation."

His ideal day OOO: "Spending time with my family and friends, hiking, kayaking, and having new adventures."

The advice he'd give his younger self: "You are an expert in your field. Your job is to tell your clients the ideal way to proceed. If they still disagree, then find the best way to do it their way!"

Back to the full list