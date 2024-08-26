2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Niki McKay

Niki McKay, 55, is the CEO and founder of Blue Danube Productions, an event production company based in Seattle. A quote from her nomination: "Niki is a force to be reckoned with. I first met her when she was speaking at an industry conference, and I was immediately charmed by her candor and honesty. At the time, I considered her an industry icon. That was years ago—and she just keeps getting better!"

How she got here: "Originally, after graduating from university with a degree in business, I had big plans to work for the World Bank or a major corporation. Eventually, I began volunteering at Seattle Children’s Hospital, where I helped produce events to raise money for the Uncompensated Care Fund. People often told me, 'You're really good at this. You should make a career out of it.' That got me thinking, so I took a weekend to develop a business plan and come up with a name.

Now, 17 years later, here we are. I aimed to disrupt the AV industry by creating a company that embodies the same quality and service as Nordstrom, where I had worked for seven years prior. When we meet with clients, we focus on understanding their goals, demographics, and the desired atmosphere for their events, rather than just discussing our equipment. I strive to make our company stand out by being approachable and never talking down to our clients. Instead, we educate and involve them in the process."

Her most memorable event: "One of my most memorable experiences was collaborating with the Pacific Science Center on a luminary series—seven events in one month with some of the top scientific minds. During this time, we had the privilege of hosting Stephen Hawking, Jack Horner, and Leroy Hood, to name a few. It was awe-inspiring to work with such brilliant minds. Although I frequently interact with celebrities, people often ask if I get their autographs. Celebrities don't excite me as much as those who make a significant impact on the world. It's the people who are a part of history, the ones our kids will read about in school, who truly thrill me."

A specific improvement she's made: "Implementing a client-centric approach in our AV services. By prioritizing understanding our clients' goals, demographics, and desired event atmosphere, we have shifted the focus from merely providing equipment to creating personalized experiences. We also emphasize educating and supporting our clients throughout the process, ensuring they feel confident and involved in every step. This approach has not only distinguished our company in the industry, but also fostered stronger relationships with our clients—leading to increased satisfaction and repeat business."

The biggest change she's observed in the industry: "The rapid advancement of technology and its integration into every aspect of event planning and production. From virtual and hybrid events to sophisticated AV equipment and software, technology has revolutionized the way we create and experience events. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated this shift, catapulting clients into embracing virtual solutions and digital platforms. This push has driven us to continuously innovate and adapt, ensuring we meet our clients' evolving needs and deliver unforgettable experiences."

Her ideal day OOO: "Travel, travel, travel. When I travel, I prefer to visit one country and fully immerse myself in its culture. I believe it's crucial to see things from different perspectives, a value I have instilled in my children since they were very young. It’s also something I encourage in our team, no matter where they go—explore the world, near or far, and be open to the people and ideas you discover along the way."

The advice she'd give her younger self: "Trust the journey and embrace every opportunity that comes your way. Don't be afraid to take risks and step out of your comfort zone. Every experience, success, and, even more importantly, failure, will teach you something. Don’t be afraid to try and fail. It’s valuable and will shape you into the person you're meant to become."

