2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Nick Simonette

Nick Simonette, 54, is the chief growth officer of Czarnowski Collective, a brand experience agency home to four specialized studios: Czarnowski, Public School, Infusion, and assembly. He's based in Las Vegas.

A quote from his nomination: "Nick knows the market like the back of his hand—so much so that he can see opportunities for innovation and evolution before many others. Nick is an exemplary leader and a thoughtful mentor whose wealth of knowledge is generously shared with anyone who seeks his guidance."

How he got here: "A good headline would read, 'Music to Marketing: A Harmonious Journey.' Back in the late 1980s, I was a struggling musician and college student when one of my bandmates hooked me up with a gig (as a builder) at a scenic/exhibition company. Little did I know how much that opportunity would shape my life. I was immediately captivated by the industry's blend of creativity, chaos, and wonder.

I decided to trade in my dreams of life on a tour bus for a backpack and a Delta Air Lines seat. Helping brands design experiences and environments that tell a story through auditory, visual, and kinesthetic engagement became my new passion. Much like music, experiences must be tight—arrangement, duration, and narrative. Sometimes it’s the moments in between the notes and/or experiences that give it meaning and resonance.

Over the years, I've worn many hats—project manager, ops manager, account manager, salesperson, sales leader, and now chief growth officer. Each role required different skills, but two things have always stayed constant: my initiative and my curiosity.

These traits have been my guiding stars on this incredible journey, helping me grow and adapt in an ever-changing landscape. Whether I'm jamming on a guitar or crafting a new experience, I'm always driven by the thrill of creating something unforgettable under imposed constraints. I do believe, after all, that just about any challenge can be solved with a little bit of creativity."

His greatest career accomplishment: "Over the past 30-plus years, I've had the privilege to be part of numerous successful events for a variety of brands. However, everything I've accomplished pales in comparison to what our team delivered during the pandemic—field hospitals, testing tents, and hospital rooms. While these weren't the most glamorous projects, they gave real meaning to what we do in this industry. We faced challenges that demanded a deep understanding of the problem, and the thorough strategic planning, creative ideation, and effective execution to solve them.

Let's be honest: What we do isn't inherently complicated, but it can become complex as we navigate the various constraints that challenge us and our clients. And while this accomplishment isn’t necessarily sexy, it reveals a larger ability to think creatively and critically about what is required to make an impact."

A specific improvement he's made: "An experiential agency is a team effort, so taking personal credit for our successes feels strange to me. Reflecting on my musician days, we never focused on who inspired the melody or who arranged the final song; each member contributed to the final product."

[Editor's note: When Simonette submitted his answer, his team jumped in with some additional thoughts. "It’s kind of perfect that Nick is having a hard time answering this question, as the reason for his hesitation is one of the main reasons he was nominated for this distinction: his immense contribution to the teamwork mentality and culture at Czarnowski Collective. Nick leads by example, consistently acknowledging the hard work of his colleagues, engaging every member of the team with empathy and kindness, and approaching every challenge with perpetual positivity. Through his talents and actions, he is fostering a culture that values collaboration, gratitude, mutual respect, and a desire to strive for excellence in all we do."

The biggest change he's observed in the industry: "The experiential marketing industry has undergone significant transformation over the past 20-plus years, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer expectations. In the early 2000s, experiential marketing primarily focused on physical events and activations, such as trade shows and in-store promotions. These experiences were often one-way communications, with brands delivering messages to passive audiences.

With the rise of digital technology, the industry has evolved to create more immersive and interactive experiences. Strategic thinking and consideration of other platforms such as social media have become integral, enabling brands to extend the reach and impact of their engagements. Consumers now demand personalized experiences that engage them emotionally and intellectually, driving brands to innovate and create multisensory experiences that resonate on a deeper level."

His ideal day OOO: "Wake up early, meditate, read, work out, spend time with family, drink a nice glass of wine."

The advice he'd give his younger self: "As you embark on your journey, remember that the world will constantly challenge you to think and act differently. Embrace these challenges with an open mind and a curious spirit. Never stop learning; read voraciously and seek wisdom from those around you. Every person you meet has a story to tell and a lesson to offer, so engage with as many people as possible. Learn to forgive yourself for your mistakes and the opportunities you didn't take. Holding onto regret only weighs you down. Understand that imperfection is part of being human, and each misstep is a chance to grow and learn. Forgive others as well, for they might be fighting battles you know nothing about. Compassion and understanding will lighten your heart and strengthen your relationships.

Keep in mind that movement isn't always progress. Take time to reflect and ensure that your actions align with your goals. Don’t be afraid of failure or looking foolish—these are often the steppingstones to success. Stand up onstage, take the mic, and sing your heart out, because you never know who you might inspire to do the same.

Trust in your abilities, embrace the unknown, and remember that growth comes from pushing beyond your comfort zone. You have the power to make a difference, both in your life and in the lives of others. Stay true to yourself, and let your passion guide you."

