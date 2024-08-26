2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Rob Schaefer

Rob Schaefer, 57, is a wedding and special event manager for Magna Hospitality Group, L.C. (The Lodge of Four Seasons) and the creative director of Robert Schaefer Designs. Based in Lake Ozark, Mo., he's also a columnist for Missouri Meetings and Events magazine, an adjunct professor of event management at Stephens College, and a frequent industry board member and keynote speaker.

A quote from his nomination: "Rob is known throughout the state of Missouri as an event industry icon and a gentleman of passion, taste, and style. He has dedicated his life to creating remarkable events."

How he got here: "I have always been fascinated with special events. From designing my high school prom and homecoming float to helping childhood friends get married, I wanted to be a part of life’s celebrations. I worked full time during college at a very well-established, full-service bridal salon. The ladies there taught me logistics, gown/design structure, floral design, invitation wording, and event coordination. And after graduation, my years as an apparel buyer and visual stylist for Neiman Marcus were the finishing school for a well-developed taste level.

That journey led me to venue management, catering, menu development, and event design. I was a vice president of catering and sales by age 40 and chief sales officer at 50. In 2009, I was the inaugural inductee in the St. Louis Wedding Hall of Fame with well over 2,000 weddings in my career. And the years have been magical as I became 'experience driven' rather than 'task driven.'"

His most memorable event: "I have had the honor of working with celebrities, presidents, and royalty. My most memorable event was a fundraiser with Hollywood writer and filmmaker John Waters called 'Socially Incorrect.' From the 'roadkill' carving station with taxidermy animals, truck drivers, and mechanics, to nursing home residents dressed as the aged cast of ABBA serving Swedish meatballs, I have never enjoyed or laughed so much in one evening."

A specific improvement he's made: "My career focus has been on growth and gratitude. Growing as a professional while adapting to changing markets, turbulent economies, and a pandemic event world. Growing as a leader, finding new revenue streams, and never forgetting many people depended on me for their income.

Growing as a man by taking risks, always learning new skills, and walking away from situations and people that didn’t support or enrich my life. Gratefully growing my nonprofits so large that they had to leave me. Gratefully saying goodbye to wedding clients who became as close as family.

Growing organizations at a grassroots level impacting people in need—the poor, the broken, the forgotten, the non-pretty, salt of the earth—which may or may not have brought me a lot of recognition or validation.

And teaching my students that life and people can take a great deal from you, but if you learn your craft, your skill set, and a solid work ethic, they can never take that away from you."

The biggest change he's observed in the industry: "The cellphone and Pinterest are double-edged swords. From the early days of researching, looking at books, and creating storyboards and mock-ups, thousands of inspirational ideas are now mere seconds away.

Clients come to me with amazing concepts, but there are often too many, too unrelatable, untranslatable, and budget-draining. And for the client with DIY tendencies, it can be very overwhelming. Temper technology and pair with taste.

And speaking of taste, our palates and dining style have changed. The catering style of 25 years ago is nothing like the choices the Y and Z generations are making. Growing up on fast food, microwavable meals, and instant everything has made a difference in how our future generations eat and respond to flavor. Does today’s youth know what vichyssoise is?

And I frequently get asked to teach etiquette lessons to college graduates that don’t know how to hold a knife and fork."

His ideal day OOO: "A day on the family farm or a spa day with a foot massage!"

The advice he'd give his younger self: "Be brave, be bold, be original, and be a gentleman. Take the job in London!"

