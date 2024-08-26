Stand out or stay unseen.
2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Deborah Miller

Claire Hoffman
August 26, 2024
Bb15 O50 2024 Recipient Graphics

Deborah Miller, 63, is the founder and president of Deborah Miller Catering and Events. She's based in New York. A quote from her nomination: "Deborah has always led with a fiery commitment to bringing people together through excellent and innovative food. She has built her company to be a place where all types of food lovers flourish, whatever their expertise, which comes to life in the expertly executed events the company produces."

How she got here: "Being in the food and hospitality industry is in my DNA. I went to the culinary institute for college and then joined my family business, a coffee shop and diner that my father owned. A few years into my career, my father gave me his establishment to take over and I proceeded to turn it into my version of a cafe, inspired by my love of local foods and flavors. After many years, my small cafe organically grew into corporate drop-off catering, and then into a full-service catering business.

In a nutshell, I got to where I am today by hard work and chutzpah!"

Her greatest career accomplishment: "My greatest career accomplishment is that my once small cafe in lower Manhattan has transformed into a full-service catering business that produces beautiful weddings, mitzvahs, and celebrations. I am so proud of the innovative and smart people who I have worked with, mentored, and collaborated with over the years, and am excited about what’s to come."

A specific improvement she's made: "When I was just starting out in the industry, few to none were focused on farm-to-table cuisine. I have always been passionate about local and sustainable cooking, and it was essential that my cafe and catering arm continued to innovate and lead the farm-to-table movement in the city. I believe that we were a key player in setting the trend of offering seasonal and local menus."

The biggest change she's observed in the industry: "Companies have an increased focus on engaging with their employees in a human-centered, community-driven way. It is commonplace now for offices to have frequent internal events to promote interpersonal bonding and camaraderie."

Her ideal day OOO: "Being at the beach during the day, and entertaining friends and family with a big barbecue in the evening. Hopefully, I’ll get to spend some quality time with my four sons, who are my biggest accomplishments outside of my career. At the office, I don’t get to spend as much time in the kitchen as I used to—so when I’m at home, I love to play around with new recipes and cook for my family."

The advice she'd give her younger self: "Slow down and listen more!"

