2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Deborah Miller

Deborah Miller, 63, is the founder and president of Deborah Miller Catering and Events. She's based in New York. A quote from her nomination: "Deborah has always led with a fiery commitment to bringing people together through excellent and innovative food. She has built her company to be a place where all types of food lovers flourish, whatever their expertise, which comes to life in the expertly executed events the company produces."

How she got here: "Being in the food and hospitality industry is in my DNA. I went to the culinary institute for college and then joined my family business, a coffee shop and diner that my father owned. A few years into my career, my father gave me his establishment to take over and I proceeded to turn it into my version of a cafe, inspired by my love of local foods and flavors. After many years, my small cafe organically grew into corporate drop-off catering, and then into a full-service catering business.

In a nutshell, I got to where I am today by hard work and chutzpah!"

Her greatest career accomplishment: "My greatest career accomplishment is that my once small cafe in lower Manhattan has transformed into a full-service catering business that produces beautiful weddings, mitzvahs, and celebrations. I am so proud of the innovative and smart people who I have worked with, mentored, and collaborated with over the years, and am excited about what’s to come."

A specific improvement she's made: "When I was just starting out in the industry, few to none were focused on farm-to-table cuisine. I have always been passionate about local and sustainable cooking, and it was essential that my cafe and catering arm continued to innovate and lead the farm-to-table movement in the city. I believe that we were a key player in setting the trend of offering seasonal and local menus."

The biggest change she's observed in the industry: "Companies have an increased focus on engaging with their employees in a human-centered, community-driven way. It is commonplace now for offices to have frequent internal events to promote interpersonal bonding and camaraderie."

Her ideal day OOO: "Being at the beach during the day, and entertaining friends and family with a big barbecue in the evening. Hopefully, I’ll get to spend some quality time with my four sons, who are my biggest accomplishments outside of my career. At the office, I don’t get to spend as much time in the kitchen as I used to—so when I’m at home, I love to play around with new recipes and cook for my family."

The advice she'd give her younger self: "Slow down and listen more!"

