2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Al Mercuro

Al Mercuro, 72, is the strategic marketing and client engagement advisor at Genesis Exhibits. Based in New York, he's also on the boards for MUSE (Members United for Sustainable Events), the Live Events Coalition, the Exhibitions and Events Workforce Development Federation, the EDPA (Experiential Designers & Producers Association), and Outpost in the Burbs.

A quote from his nomination: "Al's commitment to our industry is profound. He gives of his time and knowledge to make it better. This is over and above the work he does with Genesis, where he is respected and a team player. We need more leaders like Al in our industry."

How he got here: "With 50 years in the live event industry, I've seen it all! I started as a stagehand at a Beach Boys concert in college, and then went on to helm the college concert scene with big names like James Taylor, Jim Croce, Judy Collins, and the rising star Bruce Springsteen! Transitioning to business development for a touring sound and lighting company opened doors to corporate AV work, paving the way to my current journey in the trade show exhibit industry since 1988."

His most memorable event: "I had the honor of partnering with the NHL for the 1994 All-Star Game Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit in NYC, a truly memorable experience. As a dedicated New York Rangers fan, witnessing their Stanley Cup win that year was a highlight.

On a personal note, my daughter's fondest memory was my meeting and working with Elmo when she was 3 years old. Crafting a traveling wall for Elmo's show and receiving autographed Elmo memorabilia for her made me a hero in her eyes that day!"

A specific improvement he's made: "Ironically, the COVID shutdown in the live event industry provided me with the opportunity to enhance my expertise. I engaged in certification classes and participated in numerous industry Zoom meetings, connecting with fellow professionals. This period of downtime led to involvement with new organizations dedicated to supporting industry workers. I initially assisted with social media marketing and eventually secured board positions within these organizations.

My long-standing passion for sustainability in the live event sector was further fueled during this time. I became an advisor to MUSE and played a key role in developing new sustainable exhibit-build standards through my work with the EDPA Sustainability Committee. I'm excited to continue contributing to the industry's future sustainability efforts!"

The biggest change he's observed in the industry: "In the past 20 years in the live event industry, I've witnessed a significant shift in how we interact with clients. Face-to-face meetings had traditionally been the norm, fostering relationships that can span decades. Some of my current clients are those I first met 30 years ago. However, with the rise of the younger generation, meeting in person has become a challenge due to time constraints.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work has become the new normal for both our team and clients. This transition has led to a more efficient way of doing business, primarily through email and Zoom meetings. Adapting to this change has been key to our continued success in event production."

His ideal day OOO: "Being with my family and volunteering producing concerts at my Outpost in the Burbs venue."

The career advice he'd give his younger self: "I would recommend getting started to be more involved in giving back to our industry much earlier. The COVID shutdown allowed me the time to join organizations, share my time and experience, and help others. It has been very rewarding, leading to new connections with live event industry professionals who have become strategic partners for my current projects.

As David Bowie said, 'Aging is an extraordinary process whereby you become the person you always should have been.'"

