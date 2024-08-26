2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Jennifer Incorvaia

Jennifer Incorvaia, 50, is the chief operating officer of Wilson Dow Group, a full-service creative production agency based in Chicago. A quote from her nomination: "Her passion for ensuring individuals feel valued, safe, and supported is demonstrated by an average employee tenure of 10 years. ... Incorvaia leads with transparency and trust, creating processes that empower people through change."

How she got here: "My passion for theater and the arts naturally led me to creative production. I didn't initially realize this career path existed, but it perfectly blends my love of performance and creating an experience that can entertain and move an audience.

I majored in public relations at the Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, with minors in English and theater. As a first-generation college graduate, I was determined to make it in a big city and moved to Chicago after graduation. I saw a newspaper ad for a receptionist position that led me to a boutique agency, now known as Wilson Dow. Within a year, I moved up to production assistant and eventually climbed to executive producer after nine years on staff.

I transitioned to freelance for 12 years to broaden my skills and experience different approaches to production and events. During this time, I continued working with Wilson Dow as a contractor, affirming my belief in this incredible production partner and great place to work. In 2017, after 20 years of collaborating in various capacities, I was honored to return as vice president of production services, helping to elevate Wilson Dow to new heights. In 2022, the partners created a C-suite, and I transitioned to chief operating officer."

Her most memorable event: "Serving as the executive producer for a cruise ship naming ceremony in Southampton, U.K. It was a thrilling experience managing the event with Duchess Kate Middleton as the ship's 'godmother,' who was eight months pregnant with Prince George at the time. A particularly unforgettable moment was when I decided to step in front of her car to adjust the timing of her entrance while a military band played on the dockside stage and her security detail looked on!"

Her greatest career accomplishment: "The changes I've brought to Wilson Dow. As the company's first female C-suite leader, I've made it my goal to uplift and hire other female leaders. We've seen significant changes in the makeup of our team, with women being over 60% of the company! In addition, in 2023, I helped lead the design of our new office, creating a functional space where our team and clients love to collaborate and work. It's been rewarding to deepen our processes, expand our resources, and nurture our culture as we've navigated significant growth."

A specific improvement she's made: "When I started as vice president of production services, I quickly and enthusiastically got to work 'producing the office.' As Wilson Dow grew as an organization, I knew we needed new processes and initiatives that would support our people and our changing needs as a company. I also knew I couldn't do this alone. I used my executive producer skills to empower my team and those around me to bring new ideas to the table and make them a reality.

Together, we've launched several initiatives: Wilson Dow Gives (our philanthropic and giveback efforts), Wellness (focusing on work and life well-being), Sustainabiliteam (our company's sustainability efforts), and Diversity & Inclusion programs (ensuring an equitable environment and celebrating diversity). We've improved companywide communications with a structured calendar, monthly newsletters, and streamlined announcements. We implemented a proprietary staffing tool and established a document repository for efficient template sharing. We also managed two office moves, developed new positions and departments, and introduced resources for interview tracking. Most recently, we launched an ongoing internal education program called 'Level Up' to support individuals' knowledge sharing and professional development."

The biggest change she's observed in the industry: "The rapid evolution of technology and the speed at which we operate. When I started my career, I had to hand-deliver show records on piles of beta tapes carried home in my suitcase! I even had to rent computers for our graphic designers to use on show site and ensure they had the latest version of PowerPoint, which was the hot new thing.

While I'm glad those days are over, these technological shifts have dictated that we not only evolve with the industry but offer solutions that are in line with our overall agency goals. We’ve built a dedicated digital team that empowers audiences with immersive activations, event apps, experiential AI, interactive learning, and more. We also recently onboarded an in-house technical services team, expanding our offering in today’s world of multi-screen shows and media servers. Embracing technology has allowed us to withstand and grow as a company during the COVID-19 pandemic, expand our creative offering, and better meet (and exceed) attendee expectations."

Her ideal day OOO: "If I’m not traveling somewhere new, my ideal day out of the office starts with a sunny walk outside with my new puppy, Sergio, iced coffee in hand. This might be followed by a yoga class or a jog and then binge-watching some home renovation shows (my passion for interior design is seen across the new Wilson Dow office in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood!). In the evening, you could catch me grabbing a drink with friends or dining at one of the many fantastic restaurants in Chicago’s Southport Corridor neighborhood before catching a live music performance with favorites like Stevie Nicks or The National."

The career advice she'd give her younger self: "Don't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone! Every experience, no matter how challenging, has value. When I decided to take a leap of faith and become a freelancer, I learned to trust myself, and in turn, I gained tons of industry experience. Not only did it reinforce my skills, but it helped build my confidence as a leader.

Of course, I'm grateful for the supportive environment at Wilson Dow, and that our founders, Mark Dow and Steve Wilson, encouraged me to do my own thing—and brought me back to this company with open arms. However, if it weren't for taking the initial risk and trying something new, I wouldn't have learned to speak up, voice my opinion, and wear the many hats that come with various roles in production (which now are extremely valuable in mentoring and guiding my team!)."

