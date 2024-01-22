You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Industry Innovators 2024: Elisabeth Vezzani

The co-founder and president of Sugarwish brings the "kid in a candy store" feeling to corporate gifting.

Claire Hoffman
January 22, 2024
Sugarwish was conceived of as an "interactive online candy shop," says Vezzani.
Photo: Courtesy of Sugarwish

Elisabeth Vezzani is the co-founder and president of Sugarwish, a Denver-based corporate gifting company that allows recipients to choose their own candy, cookies, popcorn, coffee and tea, and more. 

How she got her start: "I was working in business development and often sent corporate gifts to connect with customers and prospects. I couldn’t find anything that delivered a unique or memorable experience and would usually end up sending gift cards, which felt lackluster and impersonal. When my co-founder, who had previously worked in NYC, was reminiscing about how she used to love going to a big candy store during her lunch hour, it sparked an idea.

She described how the fun was really in choosing 'a little bit of this and a little bit of that.' Our 'aha!' moment came when we realized that by creating an interactive online candy shop, allowing the receiver to choose their favorites, we could provide that 'kid in a candy store' feeling to people anywhere—instantly! We worked with a developer to build a site that allowed a gift to be sent via e-card linking the recipient to our candy shop where they could choose their favorites. It was the perfect way to send personalized gifts that were customized for the recipient each and every time." Industry Innovators 2024: Elisabeth Vezzani"By flipping the gifting model and allowing the recipient to choose their favorites, Sugarwish provides a fun experience that allows recipients to get exactly what they want," she explains. "In addition, all gifts arrive in gorgeous packaging!"Photo: Courtesy of Sugarwish

What sets her company apart: "What sets us apart from other companies is our 'receiver picks' model, innovative corporate platform, and our obsession with delighting our customers. Our corporate platform is built from scratch. We're constantly developing new ways to give companies the tools to make gifting increasingly simple and delightful. This includes complimentary branding options, integrations that allow for gifts to be sent using internal systems, up-to-the-minute tracking, and extra touches like our unique gratitude board that displays thank-you notes to the buyer from delighted Sugarwish recipients.

By flipping the gifting model and allowing the recipient to choose their favorites (from a variety of hand-selected specialty treats, beverages, and lifestyle products), Sugarwish provides a fun experience that allows recipients to get exactly what they want. In addition, all gifts arrive in gorgeous packaging!

When we launched Sugarwish in 2012, it quickly became obvious that our gifting method was superior to traditional gifting, particularly for businesses. We found that companies not only used us for gifts, but utilized our robust platform as a powerful tool to boost productivity while connecting and engaging with employees, customers, and prospects. Since our launch, we’ve added several other products including popcorn, cookies, snacks, coffee and tea, spa, plants, candles, gourmet dips and spreads, and wine and cocktail mixers." Industry Innovators 2024: Elisabeth Vezzani"Since our launch, we’ve added several other products including popcorn, cookies, snacks, coffee and tea, spa, plants, candles, gourmet dips and spreads, and wine and cocktail mixers," says Vezzani.Photo: Courtesy of Sugarwish

What innovation means to her: "For me, innovation is a relentless pursuit to do things better. It’s at the heart and soul of Sugarwish. Our sincere desire to find new ways to delight our customers continuously keeps us on our toes. We challenge our team, and ourselves, to look for opportunities for improvement (no matter how minimal) and to always be thinking about what’s next.

We pride ourselves on anticipating our customers' needs–so we can offer solutions before they even ask. We’re inspired by customers who re-imagine different ways to utilize Sugarwish, as they have come to rely on us as a partner they can count on for our creativity and individualized service to deliver as much happiness as possible!"

Memorable moment: "In September of 2021, we formalized our partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation. This has always been a dream partnership due to all the natural synergies between Make-A-Wish and Sugarwish. It is a fantastic alignment that supports our shared values of kindness, granting wishes, and delivering happiness. Being able to attend a very special Make-A-Wish/Wish Reveal for a child who was battling a critical illness was a remarkable and unforgettable experience. It was touching and heartwarming in so many ways, and I was honored to be included in the special time with Michael and his family. 

Our partnership with Make-A-Wish America adds a pay-it-forward opportunity for Sugarwish customers that allows gift recipients the option to donate their gifts to Make-A-WishTo date, Sugarwish has donated over $1 million to Make-A-Wish. We could not be more proud of the partnership and appreciative of the opportunity to make an impact."

Her all-time favorite food: "Swedish Fish!"

Back to the full list

