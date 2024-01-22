Industry Innovators 2024: Megan Walker

"My absolute favorite dish is our crispy rice with spicy tuna," says Walker. "I am a connoisseur of this dish and tried it all over the world. Ours is my absolute favorite and has taken countless hours of perfecting to get just right."

Megan Walker is the owner, founder, and executive chef of MBM Hospitality, home to full-service caterer Made by Meg Catering, event venue La Venta Inn, beverage company Tipsy Pear, and catering delivery service Walker's Catering. She's based in Torrance, Calif.

How she got her start: "My career in food and beverage began at 14 years old at Manhattan Bread & Bagel in Manhattan Beach, Calif. I worked F&B jobs all through school and college, and after five years as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, I went to Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School at night. My first formal F&B job was at Ortolan in Beverly Hills. It held a Michelin star and I fell in love with fine dining. Once I finished culinary school in 2008, I booked my first catering gig as Made by Meg Catering—and never looked back!" Photo: Courtesy of MBM Hospitality

What sets her company apart: "This company is chef founded and run, which puts excellent cuisine at the center of everything we do. We place a huge priority on thoughtful service, cuisine, and execution that truly sets us apart."

What innovation means to her: "Innovation is a 360-degree effort. Innovation must be radiant and shine in every aspect of the business, starting from the client booking experience, through the cuisine we serve, to the hospitality we offer at each event.

A huge part of taking excellent care of our clients is also taking care of our team members. Part of our daily mission is to improve every aspect, every department, and every dish through client feedback, team notes, and on-site improvements. If you’re not improving, you’re moving backward!" Photo: Courtesy of MBM Hospitality

Memorable dish: "My absolute favorite dish is our crispy rice with spicy tuna. I am a connoisseur of this dish and tried it all over the world. Ours is my absolute favorite and has taken countless hours of perfecting to get just right. We painstakingly crafted the perfect process, tools, and ingredients to achieve this level of perfection. You must try it!"

Her all-time favorite food: "Tenerelli yellow peaches, Greek yogurt, raw walnuts, and organic honey—the perfect showcase of fresh ingredients in peak season! [Also,] French macarons filled with foie gras.

I’ve been a lifelong pizza fan, and since I’m gluten free, the perfect pizza can be quite fleeting. My favorite pizza in the world is Brown Dog Pizza in Telluride, Colo.—Detroit Style, 3-1-3."

Her biggest hope for the F&B industry: "My biggest hope is the tension of escalating prices and resulting labor costs is resolved with appreciation for the work of the hospitality industry. To continue the dream of excellence, proper entertaining, and celebration, we must continue to desire it as a society and appreciate the work of these team members. My hope is that F&B continues to grow and thrive so we don’t lose these vital outlets of creativity and culture."

Back to the full list