Call for Nominations: 2024 BizBash Fresh Faces

BizBash is highlighting the event industry's next-gen leaders who are already making waves.

BizBash Editors
April 26, 2024
Fresh Faces2024 Promo Sizes Logo Ig Article 700x467

For BizBash's 2024 Fresh Faces feature, we're highlighting 10 standout event professionals who are new to the industry and already making waves. The winners will comprise an impressive list of next-gen leaders who—no matter their age—may not have years of experience on their side, but you would never know it!

Do you have an entry- or mid-level employee who consistently goes above and beyond? Or is the newest member of your team deserving of some recognition? Nominate them (or yourself) to be on BizBash's 2024 Fresh Faces list!

Nominate event profs for BizBash's 2024 Fresh Faces list via THIS form before June 7, 2024.

*Names and contact information submitted will be used for editorial purposes only. If we're able to include your submission, our editors will be in touch to gather more information.

