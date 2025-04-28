Makenzie Stokel and Channing Moreland are the co-founders of EVA, a technology-driven platform that helps companies book entertainment for their events. Stokel is based in Austin, Texas, while Moreland is based in Nashville, Tenn.

How they got here: The duo studied music business at Belmont University, where they noticed a major gap: Talented entertainers didn’t have enough access to paid performance opportunities. So, they started EVA to solve that problem—connecting entertainers with corporate event organizers in need of high-quality live entertainment. "We were able to go full time with this business once we graduated college and have been doing it ever since," they share.

What innovation means to them: To Stokel, "Innovation means staying curious and constantly looking for better ways to solve problems. It is important to not be afraid to challenge the status quo," she says. "It’s about listening—to your users, your team, and the industry—and being willing to adapt, evolve, and think a few steps ahead. Staying innovative is critical to my career because we’re building something in the event industry, which is always shifting. If we’re not forward-thinking, we risk becoming irrelevant. I get inspired by conversations with other founders, watching how artists and creators push boundaries, and paying attention to what frustrates people—because that’s usually where the next opportunity is hiding."

Moreland adds that innovation is at the core of why EVA exists. "From day one, we built this company to challenge how things have always been done in the live events space, and continuing to stay innovative is what will keep us growing. It’s not just important; it’s essential. I find inspiration through creative outlets and always coming back to my love for the arts. My passion has always been helping creatives grow sustainable careers, and that mission grounds me, especially during the hard days. Whether it’s rethinking how we scale or building tools that empower artists and event organizers alike, I’m most motivated when I feel connected to that deeper purpose."

Memorable moments: Stokel remembers moving to Austin and meeting an entertainer who was already signed up on EVA. "We hadn’t been launched there long, so I was telling everyone I met about the platform," she says. "One night, I heard a live musician playing and went up to them after their set to share EVA—only to find out they were already on it! It was surreal to see it growing beyond just my personal network or word of mouth. That was one of those moments where I realized this is bigger than me. People were finding real value in what we built, even in new markets, and that felt incredibly rewarding and motivating."

Moreland's fondest memory? "When we booked our first large-scale Fortune 100 activation, over 50 entertainment bookings, powered by the EVA platform. Seeing it all come to life—the roaming acts, immersive moments, headline performance, and the client’s genuine excitement—was incredibly validating," she says. "It proved that our tech-enabled process could support complex, high-volume events without losing the curated feel that sets us apart. We didn’t get there by cutting corners or chasing scale at all costs. We got there by staying rooted in our mission, investing in systems that actually work for event teams, and believing in the value of creativity paired with smart infrastructure. That moment reminded me we’re not just building a company—we’re shaping how this industry evolves."

The tech advancements they're excited about right now: "We are excited to be onboarding more partners to EVA this year," they say. "We are building out our API to allow other event tech companies to offer entertainment to their clients. This will bring us a whole new set of customers and allow us to scale faster."

What's next: "We’re launching in LA this year, onboarding more API users, and improving the experience for entertainers," explains Stokel. "Our API will allow us to expand our partnerships and make it even easier for event organizers to access entertainment through EVA. And we will be making sure entertainers have the tools, support, and visibility they need to succeed on our platform."

Adds Moreland, "We’re in the early stages of helping operationalize creative agencies and companies that haven’t had formal systems in place. It’s something we’ve been testing with an early partner, and even in this pilot phase, it’s been powerful to see what our technology can do to streamline another business in the industry. The clarity and efficiency it brings is exciting, not just for us, but for teams who want to grow without compromising their creativity. We’re learning a lot, and we’re energized by where this could go."

