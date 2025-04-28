Industry Innovators 2025: Makenzie Stokel & Channing Moreland

The co-founders of EVA are building a streamlined, tech-driven approach to booking event entertainment.

Claire Hoffman
April 28, 2025
Makenzie Stokel (left) and Channing Moreland
Makenzie Stokel (left) and Channing Moreland
Photo: Jessica Amerson

Makenzie Stokel and Channing Moreland are the co-founders of EVA, a technology-driven platform that helps companies book entertainment for their events. Stokel is based in Austin, Texas, while Moreland is based in Nashville, Tenn.

How they got here: The duo studied music business at Belmont University, where they noticed a major gap: Talented entertainers didn’t have enough access to paid performance opportunities. So, they started EVA to solve that problem—connecting entertainers with corporate event organizers in need of high-quality live entertainment. "We were able to go full time with this business once we graduated college and have been doing it ever since," they share.

What innovation means to them: To Stokel, "Innovation means staying curious and constantly looking for better ways to solve problems. It is important to not be afraid to challenge the status quo," she says. "It’s about listening—to your users, your team, and the industry—and being willing to adapt, evolve, and think a few steps ahead. Staying innovative is critical to my career because we’re building something in the event industry, which is always shifting. If we’re not forward-thinking, we risk becoming irrelevant. I get inspired by conversations with other founders, watching how artists and creators push boundaries, and paying attention to what frustrates people—because that’s usually where the next opportunity is hiding."

Moreland adds that innovation is at the core of why EVA exists. "From day one, we built this company to challenge how things have always been done in the live events space, and continuing to stay innovative is what will keep us growing. It’s not just important; it’s essential. I find inspiration through creative outlets and always coming back to my love for the arts. My passion has always been helping creatives grow sustainable careers, and that mission grounds me, especially during the hard days. Whether it’s rethinking how we scale or building tools that empower artists and event organizers alike, I’m most motivated when I feel connected to that deeper purpose."

Memorable moments: Stokel remembers moving to Austin and meeting an entertainer who was already signed up on EVA. "We hadn’t been launched there long, so I was telling everyone I met about the platform," she says. "One night, I heard a live musician playing and went up to them after their set to share EVA—only to find out they were already on it! It was surreal to see it growing beyond just my personal network or word of mouth. That was one of those moments where I realized this is bigger than me. People were finding real value in what we built, even in new markets, and that felt incredibly rewarding and motivating."

Moreland's fondest memory? "When we booked our first large-scale Fortune 100 activation, over 50 entertainment bookings, powered by the EVA platform. Seeing it all come to life—the roaming acts, immersive moments, headline performance, and the client’s genuine excitement—was incredibly validating," she says. "It proved that our tech-enabled process could support complex, high-volume events without losing the curated feel that sets us apart. We didn’t get there by cutting corners or chasing scale at all costs. We got there by staying rooted in our mission, investing in systems that actually work for event teams, and believing in the value of creativity paired with smart infrastructure. That moment reminded me we’re not just building a company—we’re shaping how this industry evolves."

The tech advancements they're excited about right now: "We are excited to be onboarding more partners to EVA this year," they say. "We are building out our API to allow other event tech companies to offer entertainment to their clients. This will bring us a whole new set of customers and allow us to scale faster."

What's next: "We’re launching in LA this year, onboarding more API users, and improving the experience for entertainers," explains Stokel. "Our API will allow us to expand our partnerships and make it even easier for event organizers to access entertainment through EVA. And we will be making sure entertainers have the tools, support, and visibility they need to succeed on our platform."

Adds Moreland, "We’re in the early stages of helping operationalize creative agencies and companies that haven’t had formal systems in place. It’s something we’ve been testing with an early partner, and even in this pilot phase, it’s been powerful to see what our technology can do to streamline another business in the industry. The clarity and efficiency it brings is exciting, not just for us, but for teams who want to grow without compromising their creativity. We’re learning a lot, and we’re energized by where this could go."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
Rosa Lee Xl8
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rosa Lee
Related Stories
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
Rosa Lee Xl8
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rosa Lee
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 4 40 11 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rae Malcham
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Meet the minds behind the tools, platforms, and ideas revolutionizing how events are executed in 2025 and beyond.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
The vice president of programs for Black Girls Code is trying to demystify the notions about who belongs in technology.
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
The head of global events for blockchain company Monad Foundation is designing spaces for deep technical conversation, collaboration, and real-time problem-solving.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rosa Lee
The head of marketing at XL8 Inc. using language technology to break down barriers—always working to make things easier, more accessible, and more impactful for event attendees.
Rosa Lee Xl8
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rae Malcham
The chief operating officer of BW Events Tech loves studying the technology we use in our day-to-day lives, and thinking through ways it can be repurposed for events.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 4 40 11 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Paul Fletcher
The chief operating officer of AV and event technology for Freeman focuses on creating experiences that feel more personal, connected, and engaging.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 10 39 Pm
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2025: 8 Design Trends You’ll Want to Steal for Your Next Event
Event Design & Decor
Renowned Event Designer David Stark Breaks Down His Creative Process
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Grocery Shopping Gets a Glam Makeover at This Influencer Pop-Up in LA
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Dallas Duckett
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Dominic Audet
The co-founder and chief innovation officer of Moment Factory is using technology to enhance real-world connections.
Recently, Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Carter Lilley
The 3D artist for BCD Meetings & Events is developing cutting-edge technology to make event visualizations as accurate and flexible as possible.
Lilley works with tools like Unreal Engine to custom-build virtual stages from the ground up.
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Phoenix Porcelli
Phoenix Porcelli, 35, is the global head of sales for Convene.
Winner Phoenix
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes
Jennarose Rolfes, 33, is the director of operations and resourcing for Wilson Dow Group.
Winner Jennarose
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri
Ciara Jibri, 31, is the CEO and executive producer of EVLVE Creative.
Winner Ciara
Page 1 of 57
Next Page