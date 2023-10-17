ANAHEIM, CALIF.: After a successful first iteration of VidCon Baltimore, which brought the culture of the creator economy to life on the East Coast from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 (it welcomed 85,000 attendees), VidCon announced its highly anticipated return to California for the flagship event, which will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center June 26-29, 2024.

HOUSTON: Thompson Houston is now accepting reservations and will open Dec. 21. The hotel will offer 172 guest rooms, including 34 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows boasting views of the surrounding cityscape. The new build features a sleek glass and steel facade with curved lines, designed by award-winning architect HOK, while interiors have been envisioned by Houston-based architecture and design firm Abel Design Group. The property will offer more than 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space to accommodate groups of up to 800 people.

LOS ANGELES: The inaugural jump.global annual summit is set to launch Nov. 12-14 at The LINE Hotel in Los Angeles as a multiday educational and community-building event exclusively for those working in the music industry. The panels, workshops, and keynotes will not focus on industry hot-button issues such as AI, streaming, or distribution. Instead, topics are meant for the betterment of executives and professionals, and they include stress management and burnout prevention, resilience in the music business, and more.

NEW ORLEANS: The 2024 Pokémon Championship Series recently announced its North American international championship will be hosted at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The premier three-day tournament is one of three international championships held each year and is making its New Orleans debut June 7-9, 2024. During the event, players can connect with fans around the globe and test their Pokémon battling skills against other players in trading card games, video game championships, and Pokémon GO.

ST. LOUIS: Creative agency and production house Switch announced the company’s expansion into offering a full suite of exhibit rental solutions. Switch now offers modular prefabricated exhibit rentals and purchase solutions to better serve clients of all sizes in the industry. The new product line features an extensive inventory of island displays and modular inline displays, plus LED displays, audio, and lighting equipment.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]