EEA submissions close October 26.
Submit an EEA by October 26 to be honored alongside the industry's brightest.
Submit now!

US: VidCon Announces 2024 Dates, Thompson Houston to Open, a Music Executive Summit in LA, and More

October 17, 2023

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: After a successful first iteration of VidCon Baltimore, which brought the culture of the creator economy to life on the East Coast from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 (it welcomed 85,000 attendees), VidCon announced its highly anticipated return to California for the flagship event, which will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center June 26-29, 2024.

HOUSTON: Thompson Houston is now accepting reservations and will open Dec. 21. The hotel will offer 172 guest rooms, including 34 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows boasting views of the surrounding cityscape. The new build features a sleek glass and steel facade with curved lines, designed by award-winning architect HOK, while interiors have been envisioned by Houston-based architecture and design firm Abel Design Group. The property will offer more than 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space to accommodate groups of up to 800 people.

LOS ANGELES: The inaugural jump.global annual summit is set to launch Nov. 12-14 at The LINE Hotel in Los Angeles as a multiday educational and community-building event exclusively for those working in the music industry. The panels, workshops, and keynotes will not focus on industry hot-button issues such as AI, streaming, or distribution. Instead, topics are meant for the betterment of executives and professionals, and they include stress management and burnout prevention, resilience in the music business, and more. 

NEW ORLEANS: The 2024 Pokémon Championship Series recently announced its North American international championship will be hosted at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The premier three-day tournament is one of three international championships held each year and is making its New Orleans debut June 7-9, 2024. During the event, players can connect with fans around the globe and test their Pokémon battling skills against other players in trading card games, video game championships, and Pokémon GO. 

ST. LOUIS: Creative agency and production house Switch announced the company’s expansion into offering a full suite of exhibit rental solutions. Switch now offers modular prefabricated exhibit rentals and purchase solutions to better serve clients of all sizes in the industry. The new product line features an extensive inventory of island displays and modular inline displays, plus LED displays, audio, and lighting equipment.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa Tourism's New Accreditation, Fashion Art Toronto, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's Refer-a-Friend Program, The Venetian's Renovation Plans, VisitPITTSBURGH's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff's Taste for Adventure, Calgary's Hush Gala, Toronto's Hot Docs Podcast Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Harrah’s Las Vegas Celebrates 50 Years, Disney's New Events Hire, Pinstripes Opens in LA, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
Tequila Cazadores After Dark, one of the festival's signature events, will take place October 11 at Second Floor.
Industry Buzz
New York City Wine & Food Festival Preview: What to Expect From New, Fan-Favorite, and Family-Friendly Events
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa Tourism's New Accreditation, Fashion Art Toronto, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's Refer-a-Friend Program, The Venetian's Renovation Plans, VisitPITTSBURGH's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff's Taste for Adventure, Calgary's Hush Gala, Toronto's Hot Docs Podcast Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Harrah’s Las Vegas Celebrates 50 Years, Disney's New Events Hire, Pinstripes Opens in LA, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Discover Halifax's New Roles, Researchers' Night in Montreal, Virtuoso's Canada Forum, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Formula 1 Las Vegas Names Tequila Partner, Amplify's New York Office, New Rooftop Lounge in Tampa, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
40+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2023
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Austin City Limits 2023: 13 Top Brand Activations From the Music Fest
Event Production & Fabrication
18 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Large Groups
Event Production & Fabrication
15 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Small Groups
Gifts & Swag
10 Corporate Gift Ideas for the 2023 Holiday Season
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
East Meets West: The Clever Ways This Brand Brought the Sights and Flavors of South Korea to London
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's Sustainability Announcement, MacFarlands Events' New Facility, Chelsea Hotel's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Halloween Events in Chicago, On Air Fest in LA, Butler's Pantry's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: MTLàTABLE in Montreal, International Indigenous Tourism Conference in Ottawa, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada's 10th Birthday Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: World of Barbie to Hit Dallas, CiderFeast NYC, National Children’s Museum's Dreamers Soirée, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: An Evening of Molecular Mixology in Edmonton, Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto's Michelin Star, Destination Greater Victoria's Milestone, and More
Industry Buzz
US: IITA Summit Headed to Salt Lake City, San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival, Hotel Renovation in D.C., and More
Page 1 of 120
Next Page