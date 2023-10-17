EEA submissions close October 26.
Submit an EEA by October 26 to be honored alongside the industry's brightest.
Submit now!

CANADA: Banff's Taste for Adventure, Calgary's Hush Gala, Toronto's Hot Docs Podcast Festival, and More

October 17, 2023

NATIONAL: Air Canada announced its partnership with Hayu–the all-reality TV streaming service–to offer binge-worthy reality TV shows across all Air Canada flights, beginning immediately. The partnership marks Hayu’s fifth anniversary in the Canadian market and is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to offer the best-in-class entertainment on board.

Busbud, a global ground transportation booking platform, and Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a partnership to increase access to bus travel throughout the U.S. and Canada. Megabus' more than 500 cities served will now be available to reserve through Busbud's booking platform.

BANFF: Taste for Adventure is back at participating restaurants in Banff National Park from Oct. 26 to Nov. 9. This foodie event elevates and celebrates the cuisine of Banff's local restaurants in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. From classic restaurants that have become trusted culinary staples over the years to trendy locales newer to the Bow Valley dining scene, all will serve mouthwatering and unique dishes in Canada’s first national park.

CALGARY: On Oct. 21, Cerebral Palsy Alberta will host its 17th annual Hush Gala with a theme that'll explore Oktoberfest and Germany's famous Black Forest. It will take place at the Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire. Expect a sparkling wine reception, a three-course Bavarian-inspired dinner, a silent auction, and live entertainment.

TORONTO: Hot Docs Podcast Festival 2023, presented in partnership with lead sponsor CBC Podcasts, returns this fall with a lineup featuring beloved podcasters and showcasing exceptional nonfiction audio storytelling. As Canada’s leading podcasting event, this year’s festival offers a five-day program of live podcast events and a two-day edition of the renowned Creators Forum, the nation’s premier gathering for both established and emerging podcasters. The seventh edition of the festival will take place Oct. 18-22 at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa Tourism's New Accreditation, Fashion Art Toronto, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's Refer-a-Friend Program, The Venetian's Renovation Plans, VisitPITTSBURGH's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon Announces 2024 Dates, Thompson Houston to Open, a Music Executive Summit in LA, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Harrah’s Las Vegas Celebrates 50 Years, Disney's New Events Hire, Pinstripes Opens in LA, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
Tequila Cazadores After Dark, one of the festival's signature events, will take place October 11 at Second Floor.
Industry Buzz
New York City Wine & Food Festival Preview: What to Expect From New, Fan-Favorite, and Family-Friendly Events
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa Tourism's New Accreditation, Fashion Art Toronto, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's Refer-a-Friend Program, The Venetian's Renovation Plans, VisitPITTSBURGH's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon Announces 2024 Dates, Thompson Houston to Open, a Music Executive Summit in LA, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Harrah’s Las Vegas Celebrates 50 Years, Disney's New Events Hire, Pinstripes Opens in LA, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Discover Halifax's New Roles, Researchers' Night in Montreal, Virtuoso's Canada Forum, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Formula 1 Las Vegas Names Tequila Partner, Amplify's New York Office, New Rooftop Lounge in Tampa, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
40+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2023
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Austin City Limits 2023: 13 Top Brand Activations From the Music Fest
Event Production & Fabrication
18 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Large Groups
Event Production & Fabrication
15 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Small Groups
Gifts & Swag
10 Corporate Gift Ideas for the 2023 Holiday Season
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
East Meets West: The Clever Ways This Brand Brought the Sights and Flavors of South Korea to London
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's Sustainability Announcement, MacFarlands Events' New Facility, Chelsea Hotel's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Halloween Events in Chicago, On Air Fest in LA, Butler's Pantry's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: MTLàTABLE in Montreal, International Indigenous Tourism Conference in Ottawa, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada's 10th Birthday Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: World of Barbie to Hit Dallas, CiderFeast NYC, National Children’s Museum's Dreamers Soirée, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: An Evening of Molecular Mixology in Edmonton, Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto's Michelin Star, Destination Greater Victoria's Milestone, and More
Industry Buzz
US: IITA Summit Headed to Salt Lake City, San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival, Hotel Renovation in D.C., and More
Page 1 of 120
Next Page