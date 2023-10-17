NATIONAL: Air Canada announced its partnership with Hayu–the all-reality TV streaming service–to offer binge-worthy reality TV shows across all Air Canada flights, beginning immediately. The partnership marks Hayu’s fifth anniversary in the Canadian market and is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to offer the best-in-class entertainment on board.

Busbud, a global ground transportation booking platform, and Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a partnership to increase access to bus travel throughout the U.S. and Canada. Megabus' more than 500 cities served will now be available to reserve through Busbud's booking platform.

BANFF: Taste for Adventure is back at participating restaurants in Banff National Park from Oct. 26 to Nov. 9. This foodie event elevates and celebrates the cuisine of Banff's local restaurants in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. From classic restaurants that have become trusted culinary staples over the years to trendy locales newer to the Bow Valley dining scene, all will serve mouthwatering and unique dishes in Canada’s first national park.

CALGARY: On Oct. 21, Cerebral Palsy Alberta will host its 17th annual Hush Gala with a theme that'll explore Oktoberfest and Germany's famous Black Forest. It will take place at the Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire. Expect a sparkling wine reception, a three-course Bavarian-inspired dinner, a silent auction, and live entertainment.

TORONTO: Hot Docs Podcast Festival 2023, presented in partnership with lead sponsor CBC Podcasts, returns this fall with a lineup featuring beloved podcasters and showcasing exceptional nonfiction audio storytelling. As Canada’s leading podcasting event, this year’s festival offers a five-day program of live podcast events and a two-day edition of the renowned Creators Forum, the nation’s premier gathering for both established and emerging podcasters. The seventh edition of the festival will take place Oct. 18-22 at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema.

