GLOBAL: Global hospitality company Convene announced that it has launched its Refer-a-Friend program to incentivize individuals to refer new business to the company. The Convene Refer-a-Friend program extends to the company’s Meeting & Event and WorkPlace products across its entire U.S. portfolio, inclusive of etc.venues. The program will launch in the U.K. in early 2024.

LAS VEGAS: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas announced plans for the renovation of its convention center, set to be completed in stages between 2024 and 2026. The $188 million remodel will be an integral part of the property’s extensive $1 billion capital investment project as meetings and events have been a foundation of the resort’s business from its inception nearly 25 years ago.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the anticipated luxury resort and casino opening in December, has tapped Grammy Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone to headline its inaugural New Year’s Eve weekend festivities on Dec. 30 and 31. Post Malone will perform two consecutive nights at the resort’s 3,800-seat BleauLive Theater. Tickets to the performances will go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. PDT.

LOUISVILLE, KY.: MPI has extended its deadline for proposals for session ideas and topics for its WEC Louisville event, taking place May 20-22, 2024. The deadline is now Oct. 22.

PITTSBURGH: VisitPITTSBURGH announced that Kiley Dougherty has joined the organization’s business events team as national sales manager. In this role, she will work to strategically position Pittsburgh as a premier meeting destination by recruiting national business events that drive hotel room night demand and visitation to the city. Her most recent role was at the Cambridge Innovation Center in Philadelphia, where she cultivated relationships with existing and prospective tenants, managed vendor partnerships, and more.

