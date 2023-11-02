BOSTON: Hilton announced the opening of Hilton Boston Park Plaza, a 1,060-room historic property located in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Owned by Parks Hospitality Holdings (PHH) and managed by Hilton, the property rejoins the Hilton Hotels & Resorts portfolio. In the mid-20th century, Conrad Hilton purchased the property, which represented Hilton’s first hotel in Boston and was later named the Statler Hilton. Now representing Hilton once again, the hotel features contemporary and pet-friendly guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, a variety of amenities, and 70,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

CHICAGO: The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, will return Jan. 10-14, 2024. From sales on hundreds of the newest powerboats and the latest in boating products to fishing gear, accessories, and marine electronics, the event transforms McCormick Place into a boating marketplace and nautical oasis in the middle of winter.

LAKE TAHOE, CALIF.: Reservations are now live for Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe, the global lifestyle brand’s first lodging location in a ski destination and the only all-suite resort in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Nestled at the base of Tahoe’s Heavenly Mountain in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe will be a year-round destination for those seeking a slice of paradise amid the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe. Reservations are now available for stays starting Dec. 14.

LAS VEGAS: The reMind Psychedelics Business Forum, in partnership with MJBizCon, returns to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Nov. 28-29. ReMind—a media and events platform focused on building, connecting, and educating diverse communities that responsibly grow the business of psychedelics—returns to Las Vegas for the second annual conference. The expanded, two-day agenda is designed for entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, businesses, and licensed professionals interested in the latest developments that directly impact the growth of the psychedelics industry.

LOS ANGELES: NVE Experience Agency (NVE) has announced the hiring of Shelley Elkins in the role of chief creative officer. Elkins most recently served as global chief creative officer for Jack Morton Worldwide. In this new role, and as a member of NVE's executive team, Elkins will co-lead the agency in ushering in this new era for the industry—an era that will be marked by brand experience at the center of the marketing mix. She'll also drive the agency’s creative vision across an impressive roster of clients including adidas, Amazon, Apple, Billboard, Diageo, Disney, Liquid I.V., Netflix, and TikTok, helping the agency expand into new markets and verticals globally.

