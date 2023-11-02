It's the FINAL DAY to submit for an EEA!
CANADA: Air Canada's Fan Flight, Toronto's Holiday Hills Winter Festival, Vancouver International Airport's New Cafe, and More

November 2, 2023

NATIONAL: Air Canada announced the return of Fan Flight for the 2023/2024 season, surprising and delighting young sports fans across the country with more end-to-end unique NHL or NBA game experiences. The popular annual program is back, now celebrating young fans who are making a difference with a host of exciting rewards and surprises, including a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team play an away game in a U.S. city. 

CALGARY: The Millarville Christmas Market, a premier craft and artisan show, returns on the weekends from Nov. 2-12. Visitors can enjoy eight days of food trucks, music, reindeer viewing, photos with Santa, and seasonal vendors. Dress in layers to visit both the indoor and outdoor vendors, with four heated indoor areas. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

TORONTO: Casa Loma announced that it will host The Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada Day at Toronto’s historic castle on Nov. 4 in honor of Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. The Remembrance Day program features currently serving soldiers of The Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, reenactors with uniforms and equipment from various time periods of the regiment’s history, and performances by The Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada Regimental Band and Bugles Quintet.

STACKT announced the return of Toronto winter festival Holiday Hills. This year, Holiday Hills will bring back its iconic experiences to STACKT market, along with some brand-new festive installations. Holiday Hills will take over a full city block in downtown Toronto Nov. 17 to Dec. 31 with immersive installations and activities; elevated food and drink zones; rotating small-business holiday pop-ups and vendor markets; and a plethora of community-led events such as live music concerts, special family programming, and sip-and-shop experiences.

VANCOUVER: Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Pacific Autism Family Network unveiled Paper Planes Cafe. The latest addition to YVR's reimagined food and beverage offerings, Paper Planes Cafe is an inclusive and accessible coffee bar and the first of its kind at a Canadian airport. The staff at Paper Planes Cafe will include a team of individuals of different abilities from the neurodiverse community. The team will prepare and serve an array of coffee, hot drinks, and quick snacks. 

