CANADA: Banff Christmas Market, Gordon Ramsay Burger to Open in Vancouver, Parkside Hotel's Sustainability Award, and More

November 9, 2023

BANFF: Held at Warner Stables, the Banff Christmas Market transforms the space into a charming festive market venue. Inspired by the old world and influenced by the new, it captures all the tradition, heritage, and romance of European holiday markets with a mountain twist. The market will take place Nov. 17-19, 24-26, and Dec. 1-3.

CALGARY: The 17th annual Winter Craft Fair, taking place Nov. 11, will feature more than 30 artisans' and crafters' unique products, including recycled leather items, handmade children's toys, pottery, wreaths, and cards. Admission is free, and food donations for the Veterans Food Bank are appreciated.

EDMONTON: WestJet, as part of its 2024 summer schedule, unveiled new nonstop service between Edmonton International Airport and Atlanta, Nashville, and San Francisco. The announcement builds on the momentum from summer 2023, when WestJet announced new service to Minneapolis and Seattle, along with strengthened domestic connectivity from Alberta's capital, which will be sustained through 2024.

VANCOUVER: Great Canadian Entertainment announced that Canada's inaugural Gordon Ramsay Burger will officially open its doors to the public on Dec. 4 at Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, which is rebranding from Hard Rock Casino Vancouver effective December 2023. The collaboration between Ramsay and Great Canadian Entertainment will also bring the highly anticipated Gordon Ramsay Steak to River Rock Casino Resort in 2024.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The Parkside Hotel & Spa received the 2023 Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award in the Urban Accommodation category. Skål International is a leading global organization driving social responsibility and environmental conservation within tourism. The Sustainable Tourism Award in Urban Accommodation recognizes city hotels that have included sustainable initiatives in their operations. Winners are chosen through a rigorous vetting process based on globally recognized sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

