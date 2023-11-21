Free Virtual Event: From Budget to Brilliance.
US: Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, Clintons Headed to PCMA Convening Leaders, and More

November 21, 2023

BOSTON: Mandarin Oriental, Boston will soon launch its festive holiday activations and experiences, available through New Year’s Day. Beginning Nov. 28, the hotel entrance and lobby will transform into a festive holiday scene, lit up with lights, decor, and a grand holiday tree, ideal for getting in the holiday spirit while enjoying the lobby fireplace, hot cocoa, holiday cocktails, and more.

COLUMBUS, OHIO: Chef, restaurateur, bestselling author, award-winning TV host, and culinary superstar Guy Fieri announced the inaugural Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, an action-packed weekend of food, flavor, and fun in Fieri’s signature style and birthplace of Columbus, Ohio, taking place June 1-2, 2024. The two-day fun fest will fuse food and funk, bringing to life the one and only "Flavortown," embodying Fieri’s larger-than-life energy and charitable spirit every step of the way. 

HOUSTON: The College Football Playoff (CFP) announced its star-studded lineup of recording artists who will perform at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, taking place Jan. 5-7, 2024. The free concerts will take place in Houston's Shell Energy Stadium leading up to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, set for Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium. Headliners will include Jack Harlow, Latto, Jon Pardi, and Jake Owen.

SAN DIEGO: Headed to PCMA Convening Leaders 2024? The conference will take place Jan. 7-10 in San Diego, and the association has booked two high-profile speakers. PCMA announced this week that President Bill Clinton and 67th Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will open day two of the conference with "a unique and exclusive format." The conversation will take place during the Jan. 9 morning general session.

SEATTLE: The Seattle Convention Center announced it has partnered with Encore to provide the venue’s on-site event technology, creative, and production services beginning immediately. In early 2023, the convention center's campus nearly doubled in size to just over 1 million square feet of leasable event space with the addition of Summit, which sits one block from its original building, Arch. 

